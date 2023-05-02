Cranes and construction are the outward signs of downtown Lincoln's ongoing evolution.

But last week, the next step took place much closer to the ground on 6.68 acres of vacant land near Seventh and N streets, where city officials unveiled designs for South Haymarket Park, a $15 million project that will be both a destination for recreation and place that adds a new dimension to urban residential life.

A skate park, dog park, accessible playground and a path linking other trails are among the attractions the park will boast.

Part of the 2005 Downtown Master Plan, South Haymarket Park is viewed as a transformational project, along the lines of Pinnacle Bank Arena and West Haymarket area, which preceded it.

It's an investment in the beating heart of the city of Lincoln. And it's an investment in all the investing that's going on around the area -- residential building, business spaces and dining and entertainment destinations. The park will be a draw enhancing the lives of downtown dwellers and folks who live farther away and have one more reason to come to the area.

City money has been used for design work, and $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds via the Nebraska Department of Economic Development is available. The rest will come from donations, and Lincoln Parks Foundation is reporting $6.7 million already raised.

Just northeast of the park, a $47.5 million commercial, retail and residential building will be an additional draw to the area, developed by EaDo LLC, the partnership between Nelnet and Speedway Properties and the group behind the Telegraph District.

Work on the park is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2024, with completion by the end of 2025. It might be three or four more years before the adjacent development is completed.

All these things might seem far off, but once, long ago, Pinnacle Bank Arena and all the new construction and renovation plans seemed like a pipe dream. Look at downtown now.

Though not without controversy, Lincoln Bold, a 22-story luxury development, will add to downtown's evolving skyline, as well as a newly announced 23-story, mixed use building sited on the south half of where the Gold's Building came down.

A lot of money, thought and effort is going into reshaping downtown Lincoln. And the next phases promise to make the city even more livable.