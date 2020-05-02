Editorial, 5/3: 'Reopening' comes with some risks at this time

The COVID-19 surge has arrived in Lincoln with dozens of new cases reported in the last 10 days.
Those numbers remain low for a metropolitan area of 300,000 people, but confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county are expected to continue to increase for a couple weeks, peaking, local health experts estimate, in mid-May.
That peak will likely come shortly after directed health measures, designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, will have been loosened in Lancaster County. The date for the new DHM from Gov. Pete Ricketts is May 11.
The new order will allow the reopening of barbershops and salons -- provided staff and patrons use masks -- and let restaurants serve dine-in customers at 50% of capacity in parties of no more than six people and tables set at least six feet apart.
And, under a separate, statewide order, places of worship can hold services, with social distancing observed, beginning May 10.
Because Nebraska did not have a strict stay-at-home order and most businesses stayed open, the loosening of restrictions, which begin Monday in Omaha and 59 Nebraska counties, are a modest “reopening” when compared to states where all but essential businesses were shuttered.
And the loosening could relieve some of the “quarantine fatigue” that has set in after six weeks of home confinement.
Reopening the state piecemeal is the correct decision. Sparsely populated counties with no confirmed COVID-19 cases, for instance, needn't be under the same guidelines than those with hundreds of cases -- though the timing raises questions.
The risk is that the looser guidelines with the increase in the size of gatherings, especially at churches, and the close physical interactions at barbershops and salons will increase the rate of coronavirus infection and trigger a second wave of COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm the local health care system.
For that reason, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, ably headed by interim director Pat Lopez, have wisely reserved the right to override the state order and reimpose restrictions if needed
Regardless of the looser restrictions, however, the core strategy in the coronavirus fight will remain in effect: Stay at home as much as you can, work from home if possible, keep washing your hands and wear a mask in public.
The coronavirus isn’t going anywhere, and a full return to “normal,” whatever that may look like, can’t happen until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, manufactured and administered to all Americans. At the most optimistic, that will be in early 2021.
So we are in for a long, slow recovery, with restrictions -- at a minimum physical distancing and wearing masks -- required for months, not days or weeks.
But that is the only way to end the pandemic and keep the impact of the coronavirus here as low as possible.
