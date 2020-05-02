Editorial, 5/3: 'Reopening' comes with some risks at this time

Reopening the state piecemeal is the correct decision. Sparsely populated counties with no confirmed COVID-19 cases, for instance, needn't be under the same guidelines than those with hundreds of cases -- though the timing raises questions.

The risk is that the looser guidelines with the increase in the size of gatherings, especially at churches, and the close physical interactions at barbershops and salons will increase the rate of coronavirus infection and trigger a second wave of COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm the local health care system.

For that reason, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, ably headed by interim director Pat Lopez, have wisely reserved the right to override the state order and reimpose restrictions if needed

Regardless of the looser restrictions, however, the core strategy in the coronavirus fight will remain in effect: Stay at home as much as you can, work from home if possible, keep washing your hands and wear a mask in public.

The coronavirus isn’t going anywhere, and a full return to “normal,” whatever that may look like, can’t happen until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, manufactured and administered to all Americans. At the most optimistic, that will be in early 2021.