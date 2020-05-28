Editorial, 5/29: Remote voting proper call for the Legislature

And, it must be noted, the return of the Legislature would not impact only senators but would bring together their staff and legislative support personnel along with those already working in the Capitol.

Symptomatic of our time, there has been an effort to politicize the return of the Legislature with unfounded reports that senators are afraid to return and dubious claims like that of Sen. Julie Slama, who said in a Facebook post she would "show up in a hazmat suit to prevent exposure to my colleagues" if she were diagnosed.

Last week, North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum was near tears when, in an attempt to quell “mask shaming,” stated “if someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support.”

That is also the case for those who favor remote participation in the Legislature.

And, frankly, as the Journal Star editorial board has previously written, for $12,000 a year, senators shouldn’t have to expose themselves and their loved ones to a situation they deem dangerous.

For that reason, the Legislature’s Executive Board and Rules Committee should be planning how to implement remote participation, and, on July 20, the Legislature should be prepared to vote to suspend its rules to allow smart, safe and responsible remote participation to take place for its final 17 days.