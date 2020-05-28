Editorial, 5/29: Remote voting proper call for the Legislature

Nearly two-thirds of Nebraska’s 49 senators are in a high-risk category for COVID-19 complications because of age or underlying health conditions or have immediate family who are at high risk.
For that reason, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks has rightfully asked that the Legislature make accommodations for senators who don’t want to return to the Capitol when the suspended legislative session resumes on July 20.
Those accommodations would be remote participation in legislative debates via internet video conferencing services and remote voting.
That system would be constitutional and, in fact, would mirror what is being done in the U.S. House of Representatives, 16 other states and cities and counties across Nebraska -- including the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County, which have had remote City Council and County Board meetings in the last two months.
While the extent of the pandemic in late July can't be known now, these facts will not change in the next two months.
The coronavirus has spread across the state. Some senators would return to Lincoln from counties with zero cases; others represent districts with thousands of diagnoses and dozens of deaths.
Senators, of course, are not immune to infection. Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and others, particularly those who are younger, could have the virus and be asymptomatic.
And, it must be noted, the return of the Legislature would not impact only senators but would bring together their staff and legislative support personnel along with those already working in the Capitol.
Symptomatic of our time, there has been an effort to politicize the return of the Legislature with unfounded reports that senators are afraid to return and dubious claims like that of Sen. Julie Slama, who said in a Facebook post she would "show up in a hazmat suit to prevent exposure to my colleagues" if she were diagnosed.
Last week, North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum was near tears when, in an attempt to quell “mask shaming,” stated “if someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support.”
That is also the case for those who favor remote participation in the Legislature.
And, frankly, as the Journal Star editorial board has previously written, for $12,000 a year, senators shouldn’t have to expose themselves and their loved ones to a situation they deem dangerous.
For that reason, the Legislature’s Executive Board and Rules Committee should be planning how to implement remote participation, and, on July 20, the Legislature should be prepared to vote to suspend its rules to allow smart, safe and responsible remote participation to take place for its final 17 days.
