Editorial, 5/28: Virus forces us to examine whole community

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Statistics guide us. They provide a path toward understanding, a bridge to comprehension. In these uncertain times, analytical thinking is more necessary than ever.

There's knowledge to be gleaned from the revelation that racial and ethnic minorities comprise more than two-thirds of the Lancaster County's positive coronavirus tests.

Unfortunately, the mere mention of ethnicity or skin color these can create uncomfortable conversations, but without discussion we lose an opportunity to strengthen our community.

For example, Prosper Lincoln has used data and productive discussions to identify key areas where we can improve the quality of life for all in Lincoln by helping the most vulnerable. COVID-19 has cast into relief another way hardships hit the community unevenly.

It would be far too simplistic and downright lazy to attribute COVID's racial impact solely on the meatpacking industry, which employs a lot of minorities and low-income workers.

There are pockets of Lincoln that have been hit harder by the virus than others, and it's not what one does for a living that is the root cause.

The real reason COVID-19 hits different groups at different rates could be as simple as information and how messages are communicated.