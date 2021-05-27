Editorial, 5/28: Pershing plan fulfills promise that city made a decade ago

The project appears to be a well-thought-out use of the block that would address key downtown needs -- affordable housing that is now in very short supply, a child care center for downtown workers and, importantly, a green space.

It should and will go forward, even without the library.

In doing so, it will not only fulfill the promise made to voters more than a decade ago, but it will put the block and development on the tax rolls, adding new revenue for the city, county and public schools.

From $3 million to $4 million of that increased property tax revenue will be used in tax increment financing that will pay for certain, eligible improvements in the project. That appears to be a very good use of TIF.

The council’s action is the initial step in a process that has years to go before any development is complete.

The city must first negotiate a redevelopment agreement with White Lotus, which will include demolition plans for the 74-year-old, asbestos-filled Pershing and another public option if the library bond issue fails.

That bond issue would most likely be on the ballot in either 2022 or 2023.

By that time, Pershing will likely be demolished and the block sitting empty, waiting for the voters’ decision, making it likely that the development will be completed in late 2023 or early 2024, giving the block a bright new future a decade after Pershing closed its doors.

