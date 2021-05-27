Editorial, 5/28: Pershing plan fulfills promise that city made a decade ago

In May 2010, Lincoln voters approved a $25 million general obligation bond issue that green-lighted the construction of a downtown arena to replace Pershing Auditorium, which arena proponents promised would either be refurbished or replaced.
Eleven years, and multiple ideas, later the Lincoln City Council last week gave the go-ahead for a redevelopment plan for the Pershing block bounded by M and N streets, Centennial Mall and 16th Street, allowing the promised reuse of the prime downtown real estate to at last move forward.
Specifically, the council approved zoning changes and an affirmation that the redevelopment conforms with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and will allow Omaha-based White Lotus Development to create a $25 million to $30 million development that includes 100 affordable housing units, a small retail space, a wellness center, a child care center, underground parking and a community green space.
The plan also calls for a new, 90,000-square-foot, three-level public library to replace Bennett Martin Library at 14th and N streets, which has reached the end of its useful life and would be difficult and prohibitively expensive to replace.
Putting the library in the new development would be ideal. But that decision can’t be made until a more precise design for the new library, estimated at $50 million is drawn up and, critically, a bond issue is approved by voters to pay for its construction.
The project appears to be a well-thought-out use of the block that would address key downtown needs -- affordable housing that is now in very short supply, a child care center for downtown workers and, importantly, a green space.
It should and will go forward, even without the library.
In doing so, it will not only fulfill the promise made to voters more than a decade ago, but it will put the block and development on the tax rolls, adding new revenue for the city, county and public schools.
From $3 million to $4 million of that increased property tax revenue will be used in tax increment financing that will pay for certain, eligible improvements in the project. That appears to be a very good use of TIF.
The council’s action is the initial step in a process that has years to go before any development is complete.
The city must first negotiate a redevelopment agreement with White Lotus, which will include demolition plans for the 74-year-old, asbestos-filled Pershing and another public option if the library bond issue fails.
That bond issue would most likely be on the ballot in either 2022 or 2023.
By that time, Pershing will likely be demolished and the block sitting empty, waiting for the voters’ decision, making it likely that the development will be completed in late 2023 or early 2024, giving the block a bright new future a decade after Pershing closed its doors.