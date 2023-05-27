Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Class of 2023 started its freshman year under the cloud of COVID. It ends its high school under bluer skies and greener risk dials.

Along the way, students learned more than academic lessons. They learned resilience, humor, persistence and hope — things that don’t show up on a transcript but will manifest themselves in college, career and community for decades to come. So to mark this special occasion, we offer a greatest-hits collection of grad-related wise words and the best wishes and highest of hopes for our next generation of leaders.

“All those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing? It turns out they don’t have all the answers. A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions. So, if the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you.” — Barack Obama

, former president.

“The road to success is always under construction.” —

Lily Tomlin

, American comedian.

“My dear terrified graduates, you are about to enter the most uncertain and thrilling period of your lives.” —

Lin-Manuel Miranda

, American songwriter.

“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” —

Madeleine Albright

, American stateswoman.

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” —-

Arthur Ashe

, American tennis player.

“You miss 100% of the shots you never take.” —

Wayne Gretzky

, legendary hockey star.

“As you navigate through the rest of your life, be open to collaboration. Other people and other people’s ideas are often better than your own. Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” —

Amy Poehler

, American comedian.

“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” —

Henry David Thoreau

, American transcendental philosopher.

“Sometimes you find out what you are supposed to be doing by doing the things you are not supposed to do.” –

Oprah Winfrey

, American businesswoman and entertainer.

“Now go, and make interesting mistakes, make amazing mistakes, make glorious and fantastic mistakes. Break rules. Leave the world more interesting for your being here.” —

Neil Gaiman

, English writer.

“Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.” —

Winston Churchill

, English statesman.

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” —

Dr. Seuss

, American author.

“It’s always a good move to listen to that inner voice ... if it doesn’t lead to a crime.” –

Lisa Kudrow

, American actress.

“Do one thing every day that scares you. ... Don’t waste your time on jealousy. Sometimes you’re ahead, sometimes you’re behind. The race is long and, in the end, it’s only with yourself. ... Get plenty of calcium. Be kind to your knees. You’ll miss them when they’re gone.” —

Kurt Vonnegut, American author.