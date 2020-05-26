Editorial, 5/27: Union Bank, Lopez making city stronger

COVID-19 has revealed some fractures and flaws in our society. At the same time, it’s spotlighted strengths and reasons for hope and optimism.
In this space, we’ve lifted up people and businesses that have gone above and beyond, helping others and making our community a better place. Call them coronavirus kudos. And today we offer two more.
Back in early April, the Journal Star reported on Union Bank and Trust being the nation’s second most-active lender in the federal Payroll Protection Program. The $350 billion effort was aimed at helping small businesses that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Borrowers sang the praises of Union Bank and Trust for its speed and customer service. Their hard work and innovation drew national attention when The Washington Post featured the local business in lengthy story that detailed how the bank got out in front of an enormous financial opportunity and did it all in a time of remote working and great uncertainty. Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank also was a top lender.
The federal program was so popular that all the money in its initial allocation was doled out within two weeks. Because of the speed of Union Bank, a huge number of businesses are better positioned for where we are and where we are headed.
“The demand for PPP loans is unlike anything we’ve experienced," Angie Muhlheisen, CEO of Union Bank & Trust, said in a statement quoted in the Journal Star. "We feel honored to provide this kind of help, on this scale, to the community. And we are grateful for our hard-working, dedicated team members.”
Union Bank and Trust’s success is a community success, and many business borrowers said the bank went above and beyond to help them.
Speaking of going above and beyond, there are few better examples than Pat Lopez.
The interim Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has had a high profile and huge impact in the weeks since the pandemic hit our community. Lopez had been a 30-year health department employee and served the state as well when she was appointed interim director a year ago, when Shavonna Lausterer took a medical leave for breast cancer, passing away in June.
With no consensus pick among three candidates for the permanent job and with COVID-19 a small headline on the international news page, in January Lopez agreed to continue as interim director. Little could she – or anyone else – have expected what would come.
Lopez has been a steady hand at Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s press conferences. She’s been a voice of reason and toed the fine line between transparency and protection of sensitive health data, always with the public’s safety in mind.
In these trying times, it’s good to remember these two examples – and the many other great ones we’ve all witnessed – of people, businesses and organizations making the bad better.
