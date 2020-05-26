Editorial, 5/27: Union Bank, Lopez making city stronger

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 has revealed some fractures and flaws in our society. At the same time, it’s spotlighted strengths and reasons for hope and optimism.

In this space, we’ve lifted up people and businesses that have gone above and beyond, helping others and making our community a better place. Call them coronavirus kudos. And today we offer two more.

Back in early April, the Journal Star reported on Union Bank and Trust being the nation’s second most-active lender in the federal Payroll Protection Program. The $350 billion effort was aimed at helping small businesses that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Borrowers sang the praises of Union Bank and Trust for its speed and customer service. Their hard work and innovation drew national attention when The Washington Post featured the local business in lengthy story that detailed how the bank got out in front of an enormous financial opportunity and did it all in a time of remote working and great uncertainty. Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank also was a top lender.

The federal program was so popular that all the money in its initial allocation was doled out within two weeks. Because of the speed of Union Bank, a huge number of businesses are better positioned for where we are and where we are headed.