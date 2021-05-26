Editorial. 5/27: LPS right to shelve plan for virtual learning

The COVID-19 landscape was much like the Nebraska weather: ever changing. And with each stumble or advancement, something new was learned -- either to avoid or embrace -- in dealing with the deadly virus.
We're armed with so much more information than we were a year, or even a couple of months, ago. This new data has granted us new perspective and a new opinion when it comes to everything, including the 2021-22 Lincoln Public Schools course offerings.
When Superintendent Steve Joel floated the idea of having full-time virtual classes for older students for another year last November, we endorsed the notion because it appeared to be the safest option. At that time, Nebraska was going through its roughest stretch with the virus, including Nov. 20 when there were nearly 1,000 cases recorded.
Six months later, more than half of the state has been vaccinated, and the number of cases has decreased dramatically -- so significantly, in fact, that Lincoln opted not to renew its directed health measure mandating masks, crowd limits and social distancing.
Days later, LPS announced it is doing away with virtual classes in the fall because of the changing circumstances. Again, we side with Joel's decision to change directions while doing what's best for the children in his charge.
Our position has also evolved after critically crunching the facts. The coronavirus appears to be under control, which changes our focus to a more pressing matter: the minds and educational and emotional needs of our children.
We can't yet quantify what a year away from the classroom has done to Lincoln's students -- either academically or socially. What we do know is that it is critical for schools to open safely and as quickly as possible for in-person learning.
With all due respect to the many dedicated teachers who have labored to create a positive learning experience, for some students, it was a year of learning and emotional development that will be difficult to reclaim. For others who have spent their entire academic lives playing catch-up, they may forever find themselves trying to overcome a lost year of learning.
Schools play a vital role in a child's educational success, health and wellness. The most effective educators inspire students to learn through the relationships they foster. They care deeply for the well-being of their students. The last year presented them with the nearly-impossible challenge of finding ways to make those personal connections through the ether of online learning.
Lincoln residents have done their part to reduce the effects of the pandemic, creating a safer and healthier community. LPS is trying to do the same, fostering a safer and healthy learning environment.
Give credit to LPS for believing in the power of being present in the classroom, recognizing that with improved health conditions, heading down the same path for a second year might have caused irreparable damage to our young.