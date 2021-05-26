Editorial. 5/27: LPS right to shelve plan for virtual learning

The COVID-19 landscape was much like the Nebraska weather: ever changing. And with each stumble or advancement, something new was learned -- either to avoid or embrace -- in dealing with the deadly virus.

We're armed with so much more information than we were a year, or even a couple of months, ago. This new data has granted us new perspective and a new opinion when it comes to everything, including the 2021-22 Lincoln Public Schools course offerings.

When Superintendent Steve Joel floated the idea of having full-time virtual classes for older students for another year last November, we endorsed the notion because it appeared to be the safest option. At that time, Nebraska was going through its roughest stretch with the virus, including Nov. 20 when there were nearly 1,000 cases recorded.

Six months later, more than half of the state has been vaccinated, and the number of cases has decreased dramatically -- so significantly, in fact, that Lincoln opted not to renew its directed health measure mandating masks, crowd limits and social distancing.