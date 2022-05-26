Editorial, 5/27: Another step in transformation of downtown

Aging Partners is moving from 1005 O St. to Victory Park on the Veterans Administration campus at 70th and O, another government agency leaving the city center as downtown continues a transition that is changing its face and nature

Over the last decade, downtown has seen the construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena and nearby developments, condos, apartments and hotels popping up in spaces formerly occupied by retailers and offices, the loss of multiple state and local government agencies, moves of large longtime downtown businesses, including the Journal Star, and, since the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020, an abandonment of offices by workers, who may never return.

Together, those developments, like the move of large retailers out of downtown in the ‘70s and ‘80s, are dramatically changing the city’s center, turning it toward a residential and arts, entertainment and restaurant district and away from the traditional 9-to-5 office hub.

While still early in the process, those changes can be seen in increased downtown evening activity and by the fact that there are few non-fast-service restaurants that are open for lunch in the center of downtown; that customer base has largely left the area.

In October, after Aging Partners completes its move east, the O Street building will become part of that redevelopment mix.

The building isn’t all that big – 35,000 square feet on three floors, the top two of which are now offices, and the ground level which has a kitchen and dining area as well as office space.

But its location, city officials believe, make it an attractive site for redevelopment, an observation borne out by the fact that, within a block of the site, are three ongoing projects – condos at the former Lincoln Electric System headquarters, condos, offices and retail at the Terminal Building and a hotel and retail space in the Golds Building.

In order to be sold, the building must be declared surplus property, a process that will begin on June 8 with a City-County Planning Commission. Once the declaration is made, the sale price of the building, which has an assessed value of $1.6 million, will be set based on a professional appraisal.

Then potential developers, some who have already expressed interest in the building, can bid on the property, the sale of which must be approved by the City Council.

That approval process is different than the request-for-proposal process used for the Pershing Auditorium redevelopment project that allowed for more selective development.

Nonetheless, it would be in the best interest of downtown, and the city, for the council to choose a development that wouldn’t contribute to the area’s excess office space that is likely to persist for years, and provide housing, restaurant and retail options that are not otherwise available, guiding, in a small way, the transition that is permanently changing the center of Lincoln.

