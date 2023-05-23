Nebraskans recognize the risks of brain drain -- losing smart young people and families to greener pastures.

What makes those pastures greener is up for debate. Legislators think lower taxes are the thing. Others think it's culture and community. Surveys point toward opportunity.

The truth is the answer varies from person to person and family to family, and there will be no single solution. It will be a combination of good ideas, smart choices and properly placed priorities.

Amid a tumultuous week at the Capitol, a story that didn't make huge headlines marked on solid step.

Gov. Jim Pillen signed off on a state board of education rule change that eliminated basic-skills testing for new teachers.

The repeal of Rule 23 removes a requirement necessary before someone could get a teaching certificate. "I call it cleaning the closets out," Pillen said. "And I think today's conversation eliminates a big barrier."

At a time when school districts are struggling to fill vacant teaching positions, getting rid of this hurdle gives Nebraska a hiring advantage -- or at least eliminates a disadvantage since neighboring states have gone or are headed down this route.

The test can be expensive to take, and its results do little to show who will excel in a classroom. Supporters of the test worry that its elimination will lower teaching standards. But if it increases the pool of potential applicants, districts can be more selective in their hiring. And the end of Rule 23 doesn't mean there are no hurdles to landing a job as a teacher.

There will remain a variety of touchpoints through the educational process as a teacher achieves at least a bachelor's degree.

Pillen's signature and the repeal of Rule 23 puts out a welcome mat for new teachers, their families and the gives school districts a better chance of filling open positions with a wider field.

Today's the day to Give to Lincoln

Today is a big day for organizations that work hard to make Lincoln a better place for all. This marks the 12th year for the daylong Lincoln Community Foundation donation fest (which actually started May 1). Last year's effort saw 479 registered organizations sharing $8 million. The effort has raised $50 million since its inception.

A wrinkle this year -- a complication related to an anti-discrimination affirmation statement -- means there may be fewer organizations, and that some are launching their own efforts on other days. But none of this should reduce the luster of a community coming together to benefit the people who are serving those in our midst who need a hand.

There's no greater feat of strength than helping to lift someone else up.