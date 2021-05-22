Editorial, 5/23: More national, local honors worthwhile for Standing Bear

If it is called Standing Bear, the new school will join a monumental 11-foot tall sculpture that stands on Centennial Mall to recognize the Ponca leader. A smaller copy of Benjamin Victor’s sculpture also stands as one of Nebraska’s two entries in the U.S Capitol’s Statuary Hall.

It would be fitting that another small version of the sculpture be installed at the new high school with text of his famous quotation and an explanation of why the school has been named in his honor, thereby continuing the recognition for future generations.

While LPS is preparing to honor Standing Bear, efforts to secure the return of Standing Bear’s pipe tomahawk from Harvard’s Peabody Museum of Archeology and Ethnology to the Ponca Tribe are picking up speed.

Monday, the Government, Military and Veteran’s Affairs Committee unanimously advanced to the full Legislature Sen. Tom Brewer’s LR128, which would encourage the Peabody to fulfill its commitment to repatriation of Native American objects.

In the case of Standing Bear’s tomahawk, which the Harvard museum has owned since it was donated there in 1982, repatriation is likely to occur in the near future.