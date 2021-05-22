Editorial, 5/23: More national, local honors worthwhile for Standing Bear

In 1879, Standing Bear won the first legal rights for Native people across the country, prevailing in a federal court case that challenged the government’s official view of Indigenous people and their right to habeas corpus.
“That hand is not the color of yours, but if I pierce it, I shall feel pain,” Standing Bear famously told Judge Elmer Dundy. “If you pierce your hand you also feel pain. The blood that will flow from mine will be of the same color as yours. I am a man. The same god made us both.
Dundy ruled in Standing Bear’s favor, declaring that “An Indian is a person within the meaning of the law.”
With that legal victory, the Ponca leader became a civil rights pioneer, who is now deservedly, if belatedly, being widely recognized in the state and nation.
Earlier this month, a committee proposed that Lincoln Public Schools become the latest entity to honor Standing Bear by naming the under-construction high school in southeast Lincoln after him.
That suggestion, which must be approved by the Board of Education, is a departure from the long-standing policy of naming schools by geography. The other high school now under construction, for example, will be Lincoln Northwest.
But it is a policy worth abandoning in order to properly honor the state’s Indigenous community and Standing Bear..
If it is called Standing Bear, the new school will join a monumental 11-foot tall sculpture that stands on Centennial Mall to recognize the Ponca leader. A smaller copy of Benjamin Victor’s sculpture also stands as one of Nebraska’s two entries in the U.S Capitol’s Statuary Hall.
It would be fitting that another small version of the sculpture be installed at the new high school with text of his famous quotation and an explanation of why the school has been named in his honor, thereby continuing the recognition for future generations.
While LPS is preparing to honor Standing Bear, efforts to secure the return of Standing Bear’s pipe tomahawk from Harvard’s Peabody Museum of Archeology and Ethnology to the Ponca Tribe are picking up speed.
Monday, the Government, Military and Veteran’s Affairs Committee unanimously advanced to the full Legislature Sen. Tom Brewer’s LR128, which would encourage the Peabody to fulfill its commitment to repatriation of Native American objects.
In the case of Standing Bear’s tomahawk, which the Harvard museum has owned since it was donated there in 1982, repatriation is likely to occur in the near future.
Peabody director Jane Pickering told the Harvard Crimson last week that the museum is invested in the tomahawk going back to the Ponca community. “Chief Standing Bear is obviously such an important figure in American history for all of us, but particularly for the Ponca community, that it just feels that it’s the right thing to do.”