Editorial, 5/22: University cuts strike vital areas

Once we enter a post-coronavirus world – whenever that comes – things will be different.
Perhaps no area will be as affected as higher education, which began the spring semester with in-person classes and full residence halls and ended it with all courses moving online and campuses that resembled ghost towns.
Much remains in flux for college and universities, but furloughs, layoffs and budget cuts will leave them in a far different – and weaker – position to train our future leaders come this fall.
Take the 20 positions eliminated last week at the University of Nebraska.
Jobs such as a chief compliance officer for Title IX and the Americans with Disabilities Act and a global engagement coordinator aren’t in the classroom.
But the effects of eliminating those positions as part of reducing 10% of the central administration workforce will be felt disproportionately by lower-income and more diverse segments of the student body. NU President Ted Carter admitted as much, writing in an email to staff at Varner Hall: "There is no question that the depth and breadth of our work will be narrower because of today's decisions.”
Cutting 13 positions from the information technology office, too, comes at a time when the colleges could very well be forced to move back to online education with scant notice.
All of that joins other decisions being made by leaders on its campuses in Lincoln, Kearney, Omaha and Curtis and the Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center, which are reducing spending by 3% the rest of the year ahead of more potential cuts in the future.
And NU is far from alone in making slashes of this nature, with furloughs announced in the last week and a half at the state’s private colleges, including Nebraska Wesleyan University and Creighton University.
Like the regents institutions, those schools sought to wrestle with revenue shortfalls unimaginable mere months earlier. Yet the timing couldn’t be worse for current and prospective students at all colleges and universities, who are critical to combating brain drain and workforce shortages in the state.
Nebraskans may conflate the spending cuts with some of NU’s recently announced initiatives to increase college access in the state, which include free tuition for students earning less than the median household income, freezing student tuition and reducing the cost of online-only classes. Affordable access to college will become even more imperative going forward.
Yes, this isn’t an easy time for many Nebraskans, with record unemployment claims and small businesses statewide being ravaged by fallout from this pandemic. But education is an investment in the future that pays off time and again, for years to come.
The new normal of Nebraska’s post-pandemic world must include a vibrant array of higher education options for students of all backgrounds.
