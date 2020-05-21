Editorial, 5/22: University cuts strike vital areas

All of that joins other decisions being made by leaders on its campuses in Lincoln, Kearney, Omaha and Curtis and the Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center, which are reducing spending by 3% the rest of the year ahead of more potential cuts in the future.

And NU is far from alone in making slashes of this nature, with furloughs announced in the last week and a half at the state’s private colleges, including Nebraska Wesleyan University and Creighton University.

Like the regents institutions, those schools sought to wrestle with revenue shortfalls unimaginable mere months earlier. Yet the timing couldn’t be worse for current and prospective students at all colleges and universities, who are critical to combating brain drain and workforce shortages in the state.

Nebraskans may conflate the spending cuts with some of NU’s recently announced initiatives to increase college access in the state, which include free tuition for students earning less than the median household income, freezing student tuition and reducing the cost of online-only classes. Affordable access to college will become even more imperative going forward.