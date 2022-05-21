Editorial, 5/22: LPS board meeting change sends wrong message

Speakers during the public comment period at Lincoln Board of Education meetings will now be able to talk for three minutes rather than five under new rules -- some good, some bad, some required -- adopted by the board last week.

Some of those changes, such as requiring speakers to sign in to talk from 30 minutes before the meeting begins to 15 minutes after it is started, are sensible, providing better organization and structure to the comment process.

Reducing time for speakers by 40%, however, is, the wrong move at the wrong time.

If it was to save time because of a large number of speakers, it was a change that came nearly a year too late.

Three board meetings in July and August of 2021 drew more than 30 speakers, there to address mask requirements and, frankly, bring up the culture war issues -- the proposed state sexual education standards and critical race theory -- which did not directly apply to LPS. Those marathon meetings, filled with repetitive public comments, lasted for hours.

If, as John Neal, associate superintendent for governmental relations and general administration, told the Journal Star, shortening the time for speakers was, in part, to allow more speakers during the public comment period, the cut was a solution in search of a problem.

From January through the May 10 meeting, an average of eight public speakers addressed the board. Assuming that each took the full five minutes, the average comment period would have lasted 40 minutes. Under the three minute rule, it would have dropped to 24 minutes.

If it is because board members don’t want to hear “monologues,” cutting time, at its core, reduces the ability of parents and other community members to participate in the board’s public decision-making process.

Public is the key word there. One-on-one meetings with board members, phone conversations and email exchanges can and do allow input to individual members and can provide answers to questions that won’t need to be raised at board meetings. But making public statements, with sufficient time to do so, is a key element in participatory democracy, from congressional, legislative and City Council hearings to school board meetings.

The remainder of the rules changes are sensible and some required to conform with changes made to the Nebraska Open Meetings Act.

Among the latter is requiring speakers to provide their address, which makes sense for multiple reasons, including allowing the board to confirm that the speaker lives in the district.

But, as the 2021 controversies indicated, now is the wrong time for the board to cut speakers' time and appear to be limiting the public's role in the decision-making process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0