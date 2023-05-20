After a bruising campaign, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was sworn in for her second term Monday, along with three new members of the City Council and incumbent James Michael Bowers.

Baird’s nearly 10 percentage point victory over Suzanne Geist is, in part, an endorsement of past work and vision for the city. But it is notable that during the campaign, disagreement wasn’t over priorities but how to address them.

Some of those include:

The perennial issue

Streets and roads. Always a priority for the city, improving street maintenance and determining where and who pays for expanding streets and roads in newly developed areas of the city will be critical as Lincoln continues to grow with increasing traffic.

The mayor and council should ensure that maintenance is funded at levels that will allow repairs to be done as quickly as possible, mitigating further damage to roadways and vehicles and should enter into good-faith discussions with developers and builders on street funding. On a larger scale, the city should help facilitate development along the newly opened South Beltway and partner with the state and Lancaster County to make progress on an East Beltway

The most contentious issue

Public safety. Gaylor Baird was assailed by negative ads that portrayed a crime-ridden Lincoln, which day-to-day life should show everyone is simply untrue. But the city continues to struggle to hire and retain police officers

Finding ways to increase hiring and keep officers now working in Lincoln will be difficult but should be a priority as well as improving police and community relationships and resolving the cultural and workplace issues in the police department.

The most challenging

Housing. Like nearly every city in the country, Lincoln has an affordable housing crisis that can’t be entirely resolved by government action or programs. But the city should do what it can, through incentives, zoning and development policies, to increase the amount of affordable housing.

In a directly connected matter, the city should work to encourage construction of new owner-occupied housing stock at more affordable levels by, in part, examining rules and regulations that add costs to development. Additional housing would, over a period of years, help to ease the affordable housing crunch as families move “up” to the new homes, opening up existing, more affordable stock.

The most forward-looking

There is universal agreement that Lincoln needs to develop a second water source. To the credit of Gaylor Baird and her administration, that process began in the last couple years and has taken important steps forward, including seeking funding at the state level. It should continue to be the city’s top infrastructure development priority. On another resource-related matter, the city should continue to implement the Climate Action Plan that would address flooding along with carbon emissions and dealing with anticipated changes in climate as the earth continues to warm.

Any “punch list” like this could be endless. For example, there’s a need to make progress on a new downtown library and the development of a convention center, grow and maintain the city’s parks and bike trails and make the city as welcoming as possible for immigrants, refugees and young people, who will help make up its future.

Many of these final items may be needs more than wants, but all of them play into quality of life and, in turn, economic development, which is the engine that will drive prosperity of for Lincoln.