Editorial, 5/21: End of mask mandate proves COVID on wane

Last week, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a total of 78 COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period -- an average of about 11 per day.
Compare that to last December, when the county recorded 422 cases on a single day, and it's pretty clear that we've come a long way in beating back this virus.
About 60% of Lincoln has been fully vaccinated, and that number continues to slowly grow. In general, community members have never downplayed the dangers of a virus that has claimed nearly 600,000 American lives since this nightmare began.
And that's why it should surprise no one that on Tuesday, Health Director Pat Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird did the right thing, turning the risk dial to green and announcing the county's directed health measure, which is set to expire on Friday, will not be renewed.
All restrictions have been lifted, and that's cause for celebration -- just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to the summer.
The DHM, which requires everyone over the age of 5 to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when indoors unless at least 6 feet of social distancing is maintained, should soon be a thing of the past after serving its purpose. But the health director and mayor realize that it's time to move forward. More important, they recognize the 14-month sacrifice the people of Lincoln made to bring the virus under control.
And make no mistake, it's under control. All along, we've been told to follow the science -- the data, the numbers -- because they speak volumes. A total of 78 cases in seven days is resounding evidence that the the mayor did the right thing on Tuesday.
And it comes just in time for the ticket grab, which begins Friday for the Garth Brooks concert in August. That show is expected to draw as many as 90,000 people to Memorial Stadium.
Based on the data, we should feel comfortable moving forward and believing the coronavirus appears to be in the rear-view mirror.
However, we should be mindful of new data, while continuing to practice some of the safety measures that brought us to this day of celebration. Rest assured that Lopez and her staff will continue monitoring the numbers. If there is a spike, she won't hesitate in taking action.
Let's hope it doesn't come to that. The Garth Brooks concert will serve as a prelude for football season and when fans will fill Memorial Stadium -- to the fullest extent allowed -- on Husker Saturdays. That decision will be up to the Big Ten Conference, but we're sure they're watching.
With summer nearly upon us, we can take off the masks -- inside and out. It's time to remove restrictions in restaurant seating capacities and the number of people who can attend outdoor concerts and other sporting events.
We've earned that. And we have learned so much about a combating this disease that will always be with us but, as we've discovered, can be managed.
Much of the hard work is behind us, but for those of you still on the fence, get vaccinated. It's your best chance for reclaiming your post-pandemic lives and the best way you can protect those around you.