Editorial, 5/21: End of mask mandate proves COVID on wane

And make no mistake, it's under control. All along, we've been told to follow the science -- the data, the numbers -- because they speak volumes. A total of 78 cases in seven days is resounding evidence that the the mayor did the right thing on Tuesday.

And it comes just in time for the ticket grab, which begins Friday for the Garth Brooks concert in August. That show is expected to draw as many as 90,000 people to Memorial Stadium.

Based on the data, we should feel comfortable moving forward and believing the coronavirus appears to be in the rear-view mirror.

However, we should be mindful of new data, while continuing to practice some of the safety measures that brought us to this day of celebration. Rest assured that Lopez and her staff will continue monitoring the numbers. If there is a spike, she won't hesitate in taking action.

Let's hope it doesn't come to that. The Garth Brooks concert will serve as a prelude for football season and when fans will fill Memorial Stadium -- to the fullest extent allowed -- on Husker Saturdays. That decision will be up to the Big Ten Conference, but we're sure they're watching.