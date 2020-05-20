Editorial, 5/21: Court ruling a victory for the pubic

The Legislature, in 2015, voted to abolish the death penalty in Nebraska. Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed the measure. And the Legislature, by a vote of 30-19 overrode that veto. The death penalty in Nebraska was dead.
Until it was revived by a petition drive and initiative effort. In November of 2016, voters approved reinstatement of the death penalty.
In a very direct sense, we have the death penalty in this state because of a vote of the people. And yet it took a lawsuit and a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling last week to open up key records to the public. And even with that ruling, it could take until this fall – two years after the execution of Carey Dean Moore – before the state hands the documents over.
The Supreme Court’s ruling was technically a victory for the Lincoln Journal Star, the Omaha World-Herald and, in a related suit, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska. In actual fact, though, it is a victory for the people of Nebraska.
The Journal Star, World-Herald and ACLU back in November of 2017 sought public records involved in the obtaining of the lethal injection drugs that were to be used to carry out executions, Carey Dean Moore being first on the list.
Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes argued that those documents, though public, could allow the identification of execution team members, opening them up to threats and harassment.
Lancaster District Judge Jodi Nelson – two months before Moore’s scheduled execution – ruled in favor of the newspapers and ACLU. The state appealed, and Moore’s execution went off with the documents still unreleased and the public still in the dark about how the injection drugs were obtained.
Last week’s Supreme Court decision was a resounding win for the public and its access to open records. The state used public money to pay for its lethal injection drugs. The drugs’ purpose is to help the corrections department carry out the ultimate punishment on behalf of the residents of this state.
The Journal Star’s editorial board has opposed the death penalty. The newspaper’s participation in this lawsuit, however, has nothing to do with that stance. Regardless of one’s view of capital punishment, open records are open records. They are established to give the public a window into the government it has authorized through elections and funded through taxes.
Public records are one way we can hold our public servants accountable. Pro- or anti-death penalty, conservative or liberal, we should all be able to agree that access to information is an essential element of our participatory government.
It often falls to the news media – newspapers in particular – to make sure public records stay public. That’s why a win in court for the Journal Star is a win for all.
