Editorial, 5/21: Court ruling a victory for the pubic

Lancaster District Judge Jodi Nelson – two months before Moore’s scheduled execution – ruled in favor of the newspapers and ACLU. The state appealed, and Moore’s execution went off with the documents still unreleased and the public still in the dark about how the injection drugs were obtained.

Last week’s Supreme Court decision was a resounding win for the public and its access to open records. The state used public money to pay for its lethal injection drugs. The drugs’ purpose is to help the corrections department carry out the ultimate punishment on behalf of the residents of this state.

The Journal Star’s editorial board has opposed the death penalty. The newspaper’s participation in this lawsuit, however, has nothing to do with that stance. Regardless of one’s view of capital punishment, open records are open records. They are established to give the public a window into the government it has authorized through elections and funded through taxes.

Public records are one way we can hold our public servants accountable. Pro- or anti-death penalty, conservative or liberal, we should all be able to agree that access to information is an essential element of our participatory government.

It often falls to the news media – newspapers in particular – to make sure public records stay public. That’s why a win in court for the Journal Star is a win for all.

