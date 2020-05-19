Editorial, 5/20: Sasse let down seniors with speech

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sen. Ben Sasse wrote a book called “The Vanishing American Adult.”

After his video graduation address Saturday to the Class of 2020 at his alma mater, Fremont High School, there seems to be one fewer.

Sasse turned what could have been a life-changing event – graduating amid the greatest crisis this nation has seen in at least a half-century – into part political rally, part stand-up routine. Comedy is hard. Even the pros get it wrong sometimes. But Sasse’s video for graduating seniors was especially cringeworthy.

His repeated digs at China’s role – never mentioning that the U.S. had any culpability for where the nation sits today – were in poor taste, emphasized our victimhood and set an immature tone. A far better point might have been whatever happened in China happened in China. When the coronavirus arrived in the U.S., we needed to take responsibility for ourselves and our well-being.

Some of China's actions invite criticism. But a high school commencement address was neither the time nor the place for it.

And woe to any graduates named Jeremy, anyone not fit enough to climb a rope to the gym ceiling or anyone thinking of going into psychology. Sasse turned his not-well-tuned comedy chops onto all them to poor effect.