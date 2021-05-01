Editorial, 5/2: City election will shape the path ahead -- so vote in it

On Tuesday, Lincolnites have the opportunity to exercise the most important right in our democracy by casting a ballot that will help determine, in part, which path the city should take for the next four years.

Tuesday’s contests for Lincoln City Council, Lincoln Airport Authority and Lincoln Board of Education haven’t drawn the attention of a mayor’s race or state and national contests that elect governors, state senators, members of Congress and presidents.

But, practically, those who are elected Tuesday will have far greater impact on the daily lives and pocketbooks of Lincolnites as they will address everything from property tax rates and public safety to remote learning and potholes.

Many general election ballots have already been cast by mail or in early voting at the Lancaster County Election Office. In the April primary, more than two-thirds of the 44,725 votes were cast early. A similar percentage is expected in the general election.

That total came to 25% of Lincoln’s eligible voters. In contrast, in May 2020, 41% of those registered voted in the primary election. Last November, that number increased to a record 78%.