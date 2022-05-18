Editorial, 5/19: Softball continues NU women's winning ways

Congratulations and best wishes are due to NU's softball team. They bring a 40-14 record and a Big 10 Conference championship to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a Friday NCAA Tournament opening gave versus North Texas.

It's the team's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016.

This was no small feat. The last five years haven't always been smooth sailing for Rhonda Revelle's program. She found a way to navigate the choppy waters and has the Huskers riding a tide of momentum.

Add the softball season to those campaigns put together by Nebraska's women's basketball and volleyball teams and this has been a remarkable school year.

The basketball team compiled a 24-9 season that included an NCAA Tournament bid, while the volleyball team made it to the NCAA championship game by winning 26 of 34 matches.

Combined, the three teams won 90 of 121 games, qualified for the NCAA tourney in each sport and did so without all the perks and fanfare of some of the high-profile men's sports.

And that's to say nothing of the sustained excellence of the Huskers' women's bowling program, with 11 national championships and four runner-up trophies since 2004.

It's not necessarily a competition, but it makes for some interesting comparisons to contrast the women's programs' success with the men.

Nebraska's men's football and basketball programs combined for 13 victories this year -- just three by Scott Frost's football team -- while paying Frost and basketball coach Fred Hoiberg a combined $8.25 million.

That's a cost of $634,615 per victory. Even if you added the 20 victories from the Nebraska baseball team, along with Will Bolt's annual salary, that's a cost of more than $262,000 per win.

Conversely, the 90 victories compiled by John Cook, Amy Williams and Revelle came at a cost of less than $16,000 each.

The simple math ignores revenue generation and plenty of other factors, but it's clear our women's athletic programs are successful -- and a bargain.

Every program is on a quest to improve. Frost and Hoiberg may have a little father to go -- and more eyeballs on them.

But today, we celebrate the accomplishments of the women. They've made us proud by representing the university and the entire state of Nebraska both on and off the athletic field. Winning is important at this level -- almost as important as the real mission of preparing young athletes for the real world.

We wish the Huskers luck this weekend in Stillwater. Keep it going. We're rooting for you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0