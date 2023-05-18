The Nebraska Legislature has been broken.

It was broken Tuesday by the conservative majority, who ignored the body’s own rules in amending a 12-week abortion ban into LB574, the controversial measure restricting gender-affirming care, in order to implement a national right-wing Republican agenda before the legislative session ends in early June.

It has been broken by a session-long filibuster by LB574 opponents, led by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, that has resulted in legislating at its worst, forcing the creation of “Christmas tree” bills that cobble together measures that can’t be considered individually in the remaining days of the session, measures that are near certain to be error-filled and bring unintended consequences.

It has been broken by culture wars – a division clearly seen in the packed Capitol Rotunda where Christian supporters prayed for the passage of the 12-week abortion amendment and the bill’s passage while opponents decried the “Christofacist” agenda and chanted, “Kill the bill.”

“Hundreds to thousands of Nebraskans coming down on these bills are not typical for Nebraska,” Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad said during Tuesday’s contentious debate. “These measures have torn apart our body. We’ve broken down into tribal, partisan groups.”

And, the Legislature has been broken by term limits, which rob the body of experience, undercutting long-term leadership and making unelected officials the repository of institutional memory.

Additionally, in sending a relatively large crop of new senators to the Legislature every two years, term limits have largely eliminated conflict-tempering collegiality among senators, who barely get to know and work with each other before a new group arrives.

"This debate is about us,” Conrad told her colleagues Tuesday. “The 49 of us who are here, who sacrificed to be here, who worked hard to get here, who took an oath to serve in a nonpartisan institution, who truly in their heart of hearts want to do good work ... If you read the headlines, if you scroll social media, if you talk to your friends and neighbors, they are sick of the toxic politics," she said, adding, "The only way to stop it is to stop it.”

Stopping toxic politics will not be easy. Nor, given today’s vicious partisan polarization, is there anything like a universal desire to end the toxicity.

Fixing the broken Legislature after the 2023 session will be difficult.

Until a majority of senators want to dial back partisanship in the officially nonpartisan body, turn away from culture wars and their emotional, often personal conflicts, and represent the views of all Nebraskans, it's likely impossible.