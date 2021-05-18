Editorial, 5/19: Give to Lincoln Day marks 10th year of generosity

"Last year's results were an incredible show of support for our community and neighbors. Our non profits have been on the front line serving our most vulnerable for over a year," said Barbara Bartle, the foundation's president.

She's right. The work of nonprofits is always daunting. On one end, they need support -- money and more -- and the search is never ending. On the other end, they are all, in one form or another, service providers. The people each serves remain the No. 1 priority.

The beauty of Give to Lincoln Day is that it simply gets so much done for so many in such a confined time. It channels Lincoln's natural neighborliness and generosity, focusing it intensely, and briefly, on the public good.

And it showcases the very best in all. Search participating nonprofits and make donations at GiveToLincoln.com.

COVID put us in bad place last year, and Lincoln rose to the challenge, giving generously to serve other.

We're in a better place this year. And by giving back again, and beating last year's donation total, we'll find ourselves in an even better place in the future.

