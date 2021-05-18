Editorial, 5/19: Give to Lincoln Day marks 10th year of generosity

Lincoln comes through when it counts. And if you need a great example, look no further than Give to Lincoln Day.
The annual event brings out the best in Lincoln, showcasing community and corporate generosity for the benefit those in need.
Give to Lincoln Day is May 25, and the fun officially ends at 11:59 p.m. In truth, though, donations began to be accepted May 1.
This is the 10th year for a program that has generated more than $33 million for local nonprofits. And this year a record number of them -- 455 -- are registered as possible recipients.
And while Lincoln rallies behind those nonprofits, presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and others have raised a $500,000 match fund to be shared proportionally among recipients.
Last year COVID put nonprofits in a double bind. It cut their abilities to raise funds themselves; at the same time, it increased the demand for many nonprofits' services. Lincoln rose to the challenge, raising almost $7 million. And it wasn't just the total that was astounding. Around 31,000 people jumped in with a donation.
The Lincoln Community Foundation coordinates Give to Lincoln Day, jump starting the event. Then businesses and nonprofits add to fun with creativity and competition. And all of it is for the community good.
"Last year's results were an incredible show of support for our community and neighbors. Our non profits have been on the front line serving our most vulnerable for over a year," said Barbara Bartle, the foundation's president.
She's right. The work of nonprofits is always daunting. On one end, they need support -- money and more -- and the search is never ending. On the other end, they are all, in one form or another, service providers. The people each serves remain the No. 1 priority.
The beauty of Give to Lincoln Day is that it simply gets so much done for so many in such a confined time. It channels Lincoln's natural neighborliness and generosity, focusing it intensely, and briefly, on the public good.
And it showcases the very best in all. Search participating nonprofits and make donations at GiveToLincoln.com.
COVID put us in bad place last year, and Lincoln rose to the challenge, giving generously to serve other.
We're in a better place this year. And by giving back again, and beating last year's donation total, we'll find ourselves in an even better place in the future.