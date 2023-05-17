At long last, food trucks can now operate in downtown and Lincoln’s residential neighborhoods.

That’s the result of unanimous City Council approval of an ordinance revamping the city’s food truck ordinance that, fittingly, came during City Councilwoman Tammy Ward’s final meeting.

Ward, who didn’t seek reelection, led the effort to expand the areas where food trucks were permitted to operate and make operations easier for vendors from the day she was elected in 2019, breathing life into a program that began in 2011.

Then, truck vendors who wanted to set up downtown had to either get permission from private property owners or go through a time-consuming process of applying for a special event permit, and they could only operate in neighborhoods for 10 minutes, effectively a prohibition.

Now the trucks will be able operate in designated areas on downtown streets and be open for up to four hours in residential neighborhoods – thanks in large part to Ward.

“We started talking about this 10-15 years ago,” Urban Development redevelopment manager Hallie Salem told the council in thanking Ward for her work. “It’s been a long time in the making, and we really needed a champion in this.”

Monday’s approval comes after a pair of pilot programs – one cut short by the pandemic in 2020 and another last year – allowed food trucks to operate in the designated downtown areas, and last year, in neighborhoods.

Those programs dispelled the notion that the trucks would compete with downtown brick-and-mortar restaurants – they’re now viewed more as partnerships than competitors, Ward said. And they proved that the trucks could operate safely without creating disruption in the residential neighborhoods.

The programs also allowed the city to build in some practical regulations in the reservation and permitting process for downtown, like requiring a two-day notice from vendors so there’s time to cover parking meters. And, in residential areas, they require permission from adjacent homeowners for a truck to open for business.

While it took years longer than it should have – in part due to the pandemic – the ordinance’s approval came at a perfect time for graduation parties and summer neighborhood gatherings.

And the trucks, with their wide variety of unique offerings, should be welcomed downtown any time as Lincoln, after decades of chasing, catches up with most cities around the country, where some of the finest dining can come from the window of a truck.