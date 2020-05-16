Editorial, 5/17: Reflections on a most unusual election

It probably never was just about the stickers, but now we know for sure.
Those little round “I voted” stickers have been a treasured Election Day fashion accessory for years. But far more important are the ballots behind them. And Tuesday’s voter turnout – the huge participation by mail and the relatively small number actually at the polls – proves people want to do the right thing -- sticker or not.
A few reflections on Tuesday’s vote, which was historic more for happening the way it did than for any results returned by the electorate:
Voting is important. And folks did it. In record-setting numbers – with 471,000 casting ballots. That was 14% more than the previous primary record set in 1972. And four out of five ballots was done early by mail.
How we voted was important this election. Our state political leaders of both parties – sometimes painfully divided on issues of policy – came together to encourage, for the safety of all, voting by mail. Poll workers, because of the time commitment for training and on Election Day, are often older or retirees. By minimizing traffic at the polls, we minimized risk for both voters and election workers.
Was something lost in Tuesday’s election? Perhaps. There is a special connection made as we stand in line with our fellow voters, when we check in with the poll workers, many of whom we know or, at least, recognize from one election to the next.
The very deliberate act of traveling to a polling place, marking a ballot and handing it over is one as old as democracy, and there’s something special about it.
But there’s also something special about overcoming unprecedented challenges posed by this pandemic and doing something so normal as voting in this very abnormal time.
We have no way of predicting where, as a community and a state, we will be in the fall as we prepare for the November election.
We would hope to be in a place where decisions can be made in a timely and collegial manner, without lawsuits and threats of disenfranchisement or civil unrest. We would hope that every decision made is aimed at allowing the largest number of citizens to participate. We would hope that what we have learned about early and mail voting is used to the advantage of better turnout. And we would hope that we are in a place where in-person voting is safe and available to all who prefer that option.
And maybe, in addition to our traditional “I voted” stickers, some community group will sponsor “I voted (early by mail)” buttons for those availing themselves of that option – something more durable for lapels and shirts, to be worn to remind us all in the weeks before Election Day that we still have time to make our voices heard.
