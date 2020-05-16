Editorial, 5/17: Reflections on a most unusual election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It probably never was just about the stickers, but now we know for sure.

Those little round “I voted” stickers have been a treasured Election Day fashion accessory for years. But far more important are the ballots behind them. And Tuesday’s voter turnout – the huge participation by mail and the relatively small number actually at the polls – proves people want to do the right thing -- sticker or not.

A few reflections on Tuesday’s vote, which was historic more for happening the way it did than for any results returned by the electorate:

Voting is important. And folks did it. In record-setting numbers – with 471,000 casting ballots. That was 14% more than the previous primary record set in 1972. And four out of five ballots was done early by mail.

How we voted was important this election. Our state political leaders of both parties – sometimes painfully divided on issues of policy – came together to encourage, for the safety of all, voting by mail. Poll workers, because of the time commitment for training and on Election Day, are often older or retirees. By minimizing traffic at the polls, we minimized risk for both voters and election workers.