For years, Lincoln's been growing out, with housing developments and accompanying retail enlarging the city's footprint in all directions.

While that hasn't abated, it seems Lincoln is now ready to grow up -- as in taller.

The Lied Place Residences brought 20 stories, luxury condos and restaurant downtown. Now in the works is Lincoln Bold, 22 stories of office space, luxury apartments and condos. And now there are plans for 23-story building with restaurants, retail, hotels and residential space, according to Lincoln-based developer Mike Works.

Pinnacle Bank Arena and a variety of hotels and dining options made the Haymarket an entertainment destination a decade ago. The appeal of living near the action drew more developers. Now plans call for a $15 million South Haymarket Park, with greenspace, a playground and trail connections.

Downtown became a great place to visit. Now folks want to live there.

Gold's South Tower will bring further change to a skyline in transition. And while the change may be most obvious in the sky, the changes on ground may be every bit as profound.

Hotels and residential environments will change the character and volume of traffic. Public transportation may become even more essential as downtown residents move around -- and out into the fringes of the community where grocery stores and doctors' offices abound.

More people -- and more families -- could strengthen the case for that new downtown library. It certainly played into the plans for South Haymarket Park.

Lincoln's skyscrapers add a welcome new dimension -- literally and figuratively -- to the city. An impressive skyline aside, increased housing inventory and options will impact housing everywhere else in the city.

Folks can complain about traffic anywhere, but Lincoln is remarkably easy to navigate. It's got housing options from a penthouse downtown to sprawling acreage on the outskirts -- and just about everything is less than 30 minutes away.

The new developments downtown add exciting new options -- and opportunities.

With COVID, the abandonment of a lot of commercial-use space and the ripple effect on restaurants and retail, it's clear that a healthy downtown is built on diversity in use. People making their homes downtown can only add to the stability at the very heart of Lincoln.

Lincoln has seen golden ages before -- like the 1920s when the Sharp Building, Terminal Building and others were going up. Perhaps we are witnessing a new golden age.