Editorial, 5/16: Beatrice 6 bill’s biggest impact will be in future

Sen. Myron Dorn knows better than any state senator the impact a crushing financial burden a multimillion-dollar judgment can cause a local government.

The Adams lawmaker chaired the Gage County Board of Commissioners when a federal judge levied a $28.1 million judgment – three times the county’s annual budget – to be owed to the individuals known as the Beatrice Six, who were wrongly convicted of a 1985 murder and spent a combined 75 years in prison following an astounding miscarriage of justice.

The county board there has maxed out its property tax and sales tax levies to raise money more rapidly to pay off the judgment. All the while, Dorn has made seeking assistance from the state one of his legislative priorities, including a bill that recently cleared its first hurdle to passage.

Though he told senators that his bill was designed to provide relief to Gage County taxpayers, who bear no responsibility for the travesty that occurred three-plus decades ago – before some residents resided in the county or even were born, for that matter – having a law on the books before the next court-imposed budget crisis hits another county is imperative.