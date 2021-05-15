Editorial, 5/16: Beatrice 6 bill’s biggest impact will be in future

Sen. Myron Dorn knows better than any state senator the impact a crushing financial burden a multimillion-dollar judgment can cause a local government.
The Adams lawmaker chaired the Gage County Board of Commissioners when a federal judge levied a $28.1 million judgment – three times the county’s annual budget – to be owed to the individuals known as the Beatrice Six, who were wrongly convicted of a 1985 murder and spent a combined 75 years in prison following an astounding miscarriage of justice.
The county board there has maxed out its property tax and sales tax levies to raise money more rapidly to pay off the judgment. All the while, Dorn has made seeking assistance from the state one of his legislative priorities, including a bill that recently cleared its first hurdle to passage.
Though he told senators that his bill was designed to provide relief to Gage County taxpayers, who bear no responsibility for the travesty that occurred three-plus decades ago – before some residents resided in the county or even were born, for that matter – having a law on the books before the next court-imposed budget crisis hits another county is imperative.
In reality, LB103’s biggest impact will likely be in the future rather than the past. However unlikely it may seem that a county could be on the losing end of such a judgment for whatever reasons, the next time it happens would be too late without this bill.
To prevent counties from using the state as a first, rather than last, resort, Dorn’s bill would currently provide $2 million in state funds to any county facing a federal court judgment that exceeds $25 million, and where the total cost of the judgment exceeds 20% of the county's annual budget and require counties to increase property tax rates to the maximum level for each year they receive aid.
Our hope is that the onerous benchmarks counties need to meet before becoming eligible for state aid will dissuade them from engaging in the egregious errors that sent six innocent people to jail for years.
Its passage is needed, and no place needs it more now than Gage County, which has tightened its belt and paid roughly half the initial total owed in two years. Those payments haven’t been easy, particularly for farmers already fighting outrageous property tax bills before
But guaranteeing a lifeline to another county saddled with a crippling judgment going forward – assuming it has agreed to bear the brunt of the expense itself by first exhausting all local options – is a worthwhile safeguard to ensure all 93 counties can access funding in an emergency similar to Gage County.