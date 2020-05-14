Editorial, 5/15: Prisons must test more aggressively

Corrections officials have argued they’re kind of experts in the quarantine and isolation business, but at some point, overcrowding makes that a challenge, even for the smartest folks with the best of plans.

And that’s part of the issue. We don’t know much about the state’s plans, which it has refused to disclose in any detail. In fact, the ACLU of Nebraska has filed an emergency motion for access to the corrections department’s COVID-19 plan.

The corrections department has offered the vague guidance they it is using the same testing guidelines inside its walls as is employed by the rest of us outside them. But perhaps, given the congregate living arrangements and the multiple positive tests among employees, something more is needed, at least at the state pen even if not system-wide.

It’s a matter of safety for inmates and employees alike. Did those six state pen employees who tested positive really only come in contact with three inmates? What kind of message does limited testing send to staffers who don’t know if they’re coming to work in a COVID-19 hotspot that won’t emerge for a week or two? And how is the state expected to recruit quality staff to run an efficient prison system if the public has fears of working in an environment with a high rate of illness?

A lot of bad things can happen in an overcrowded prison facility. By more aggressively and more strategically testing inmates, we can reduce one of the variables that makes the prison system less safe for everyone.

With COVID-19, it’s what you don’t know that can kill you – or at least make you very sick. With a 14-day incubation period and the possibility of being infected but asymptomatic, someone can spread the disease far and wide without every knowing he or she has it.

That’s why aggressive testing, self-quarantining and “an abundance of caution” – to use a popular phrase – are warranted. Everywhere.

And that’s why it was a little disconcerting to hear last week that the Department of Correctional Services had five employees test positive for the coronavirus – four of them at the Nebraska State Penitentiary – yet not a single inmate had been tested.

Since last week three more corrections staffers have tested positive for the virus, with a total of six now at the state pen. And three NSP inmates who had contact with a positive-testing staffer were themselves tested. All were negative.

Before that, corrections department news releases on April 27, 28 and 29 and May 5 and 8 noted new positive tests among employees. Each release contained the line, “No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19,” while very conspicuously omitting the fact that no inmates, in fact, had been tested at all.

Prisons in general are ripe for the rapid spread of the coronavirus. And an overcrowded prison – the state pen is operating at roughly 188 percent of capacity – is even worse.

