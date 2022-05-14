Editorial, 5/15: Few themes emerge after brutal primary

The national analysis of Nebraska’s Republican gubernatorial primary boils down to Donald Trump lost to the Ricketts political machine in one of the first major defeats of a candidate who had been endorsed by the former president.

While there’s some truth to that view, it’s both simplistic and discounts the discernment of the 261,518 GOP voters who chose between three major candidates and a handful of others in casting some of the record number of primary ballots over the month from mid-April to Tuesday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ endorsement of, campaigning for and his family's donations to Pillen’s campaign and the dark money groups that ran attack ads against Trump’s endorsee, Charles W. Herbster, and Sen. Brett Lindstrom, unquestionably impacted the hotly contested primary.

But Herbster, a flawed candidate who faced issues over the location of his businesses, his home in Missouri and years worth of late payments of his Nebraska taxes, was derailed by the eight women, including Sen. Julie Slama, who allege that Herbster groped them at events over the last seven years.

It is impossible to know exactly how many votes Herbster lost due to the allegations. But he lost to Pillen by 9,500 votes, just over 3% of the total, in the race – a margin close enough to assume that the groping allegations, combined with Pillen’s support from the Ricketts’ GOP establishment, cost him the nomination.

As for the remainder of the election, senators Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood each secured their party’s 1st Congressional District nominations for November. But they will first meet in next month’s special election to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Fortenberry after his conviction on federal charges of lying to the FBI.

Jazari Zakaria, the 26-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student and community activist, who was easily defeated by Pansing Brooks, and Schuyler Windham, a 29-year-old lawyer who ran for the Legislature, were two among a group of emerging leaders in Nebraska politics, and we encourage their continued involvement in public service.

Two Lancaster County contests were notable because voters in each party tossed out a long-term incumbent, with Republican voters choosing Matt Schulte over Deb Schorr for County Board and Democrats voting for Kristi Eggers over her former boss Joe Nigro in the race for Public Defender.

There is one positive from Tuesday on which all will agree. The attack ads that could not be avoided on television and social media are, for now, off the air and internet.

Those ads, by both the Herbster and Pillen campaigns, and from dark money groups that supported each candidate, were brutal and ugly – and when not attacking an opponent, stirred up culture wars that, largely, have nothing to do with Nebraska.

Sadly, those ads are likely to return in the fall, when chances are that the GOP dark money machines will use them to smear Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood.

Blood, who easily secured the nomination, has been and has pledged to run a positive campaign focusing on Nebraska issues through November. It's a fine sentiment that should be applied by all candidates.

