Editorial, 5/14: Farm-to-school network great idea that took to long to occur

Unanimous first-round approval for a bill aimed at Nebraska schools buying their produce, dairy and meats from in-state farmers brings with it hope that maybe bipartisan politics aren't dead.
LB396 -- a bill introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth and championed by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, a legislative odd couple in many ways -- would create a statewide farm-to-school network that would put more locally grown products on school lunch trays.
Brandt said that about 90% of vegetables currently being used in Nebraska school lunches comes from out of state. That said, this has the potential to be a financial boon for Nebraska farmers.
It's hard to argue with the concept -- and the bipartisan consensus that led to 43-0 first-round approval -- but we question why local schools haven't always purchased from in-state farmers and why such an apparent no-brainer requires state legislation.
We are in the midst of America's breadbasket, aren't we? Farming and ranching represent a large chunk of Nebraska's economy and keep the state economy churning.
Consider that Nebraska’s $5.8 billion in agricultural exports in 2019 translate into $7.4 billion in additional economic activity. Those numbers would only grow more prominently if more crops were to stay within our borders.
"I want to keep our food dollars in Nebraska, not send them to California," Brandt said last month from the legislative floor.
In addition to providing a boost to local economies, allowing schools to source food from neighboring farmers could also create educational opportunities for students, Brandt said.
K-12 students in rural areas of the state grow up learning about food systems in ways students from urban centers often miss out on, but Hunt said LB396 brings with it the chance to chart the origins of the food they eat each day.
It appears to be a slam dunk -- well on its way to passage -- but we'd still be remiss for questioning the need for appropriating about $100,000 annually, to hire a statewide coordinator for the program.
It seems that Nebraska's farmers would need no prodding in applying to be included in this networking opportunity. It would put them on the list for school districts. Most, if not all, districts already have someone dedicated to buying produce from somewhere to choose to buy local.
In a $9 billion budget, $100,000 is a drop in the bucket. But that’s real money for a smaller district. This is a worthy project, but it’s a shame it will take additional spending to make it happen.
We like the concept. We like the show of bipartisanship, and we like the idea of Nebraska's farmers benefiting from a public entity to keep more dollars in Nebraska.