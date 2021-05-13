Editorial, 5/14: Farm-to-school network great idea that took to long to occur

"I want to keep our food dollars in Nebraska, not send them to California," Brandt said last month from the legislative floor.

In addition to providing a boost to local economies, allowing schools to source food from neighboring farmers could also create educational opportunities for students, Brandt said.

K-12 students in rural areas of the state grow up learning about food systems in ways students from urban centers often miss out on, but Hunt said LB396 brings with it the chance to chart the origins of the food they eat each day.

It appears to be a slam dunk -- well on its way to passage -- but we'd still be remiss for questioning the need for appropriating about $100,000 annually, to hire a statewide coordinator for the program.

It seems that Nebraska's farmers would need no prodding in applying to be included in this networking opportunity. It would put them on the list for school districts. Most, if not all, districts already have someone dedicated to buying produce from somewhere to choose to buy local.

In a $9 billion budget, $100,000 is a drop in the bucket. But that’s real money for a smaller district. This is a worthy project, but it’s a shame it will take additional spending to make it happen.