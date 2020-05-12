Editorial, 5/13: Right call, right time for tuition freeze at NU

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Nebraska will freeze tuition rates for all students and all programs on all its campuses for the next two years, capping the rates to address the looming coronavirus-created college enrollment declines.

Nationally, colleges and universities fear a predicted enrollment drop of 15% to 20% this fall because of the coronavirus. Nebraska campus officials had said they anticipated a smaller drop here with the possibility that enrollment would remain nearly the same.

The tuition freeze announced last week by NU President Ted Carter could ensure the small to negligible enrollment drop.

But, equally if not more important, by holding the line on tuition increases, which have averaged about 3% a year for the last five years, it is an investment in affordability, allowing students and their families to know what the tuition cost will be for two years.

The freeze is also something of a gamble. During the 2008-09 recession, state budget cuts forced double-digit percentage tuition increases. If faced with similar reductions because of the economic downturn certain to come with the pandemic, the university could be forced into even harder choices of program cuts because of the freeze.