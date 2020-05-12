Editorial, 5/13: Right call, right time for tuition freeze at NU

The University of Nebraska will freeze tuition rates for all students and all programs on all its campuses for the next two years, capping the rates to address the looming coronavirus-created college enrollment declines.
Nationally, colleges and universities fear a predicted enrollment drop of 15% to 20% this fall because of the coronavirus. Nebraska campus officials had said they anticipated a smaller drop here with the possibility that enrollment would remain nearly the same.
The tuition freeze announced last week by NU President Ted Carter could ensure the small to negligible enrollment drop.
But, equally if not more important, by holding the line on tuition increases, which have averaged about 3% a year for the last five years, it is an investment in affordability, allowing students and their families to know what the tuition cost will be for two years.
The freeze is also something of a gamble. During the 2008-09 recession, state budget cuts forced double-digit percentage tuition increases. If faced with similar reductions because of the economic downturn certain to come with the pandemic, the university could be forced into even harder choices of program cuts because of the freeze.
The university does not plan to ask the Legislature for any funding to cover the revenue lost by the freeze, Rather, Carter said it will address the finances internally, making cuts, in part, in administrative bloat.
Those plans, which will be revealed in detail at the June meeting of the university’s Board of Regents, avoid any political funding controversy over the tuition freeze.
But many legislators have long expressed the need for affordable higher education for Nebraskans, which the tuition freeze clearly addresses. It would be, to use the cliche, putting their money where their mouths are, if the Legislature would provide some funding to cover the cost of the freeze, which should be considered in the next biennial budget.
Freezing tuition, it must be noted, does not stop the cost of education continuing to increase. The freeze does not include student fees. Nor can it cap the costs of housing, food, books and supplies. At UNL, tuition and fees for in-state students is $9,500. The total cost of attendance is $25,800.
But it, along with the Nebraska Promise free tuition program announced last month, is a wise and laudable move to make the cost of university education as low as possible and predictable, keep students in school and produce the graduates the state needs to power its economy for decades to come.
