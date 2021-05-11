Editorial, 5/12: Fighting for the future of local news

A vibrant community is built upon -- and, literally, by -- an engaged and informed populace.

And how does that populace get informed? How do they learn about their neighbors? How do they come to understand the workings of their local and state governments? How do they find out about educational and entertainment opportunities around them.

Two words: local news.

The freshest example of the importance of strong local news coverage is with COVID. Local media told community members how to stay safe, how to get tested, how dangerous the virus was and how to get vaccinated. Traffic to journalstar.com jumped as it made COVID stories available to all for free.

But for all the readership gains and all the important information disseminated, the business of journalism is struggling. News is expensive for local outlets to produce. But the bulk of the financial benefits from its production go to Facebook and Google, who are the world's largest distributors of news.

Market reports show that 70 cents of every advertising dollar spent online go to Facebook or Google. That leaves only 30 cents for all the local media outlets feeding into them. And local media outlets, at times, are even forced to pay Facebook or Google for improved placement of content.