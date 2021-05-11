Editorial, 5/12: Fighting for the future of local news

A vibrant community is built upon -- and, literally, by -- an engaged and informed populace.
And how does that populace get informed? How do they learn about their neighbors? How do they come to understand the workings of their local and state governments? How do they find out about educational and entertainment opportunities around them.
Two words: local news.
The freshest example of the importance of strong local news coverage is with COVID. Local media told community members how to stay safe, how to get tested, how dangerous the virus was and how to get vaccinated. Traffic to journalstar.com jumped as it made COVID stories available to all for free.
But for all the readership gains and all the important information disseminated, the business of journalism is struggling. News is expensive for local outlets to produce. But the bulk of the financial benefits from its production go to Facebook and Google, who are the world's largest distributors of news.
Market reports show that 70 cents of every advertising dollar spent online go to Facebook or Google. That leaves only 30 cents for all the local media outlets feeding into them. And local media outlets, at times, are even forced to pay Facebook or Google for improved placement of content.
The financial stress has forced shutdowns that have cost 1,800 communities their local newspapers since 2004. And it's forced scaled back operations at hundreds of others. In Nebraska, 15 newspapers have closed since 2004. Forty-three counties have only one local news outlet, and eight have none.
Facebook and Google aren't going anywhere, and they're big enough not to need to negotiate with anyone news outlet or media company. The solution for local media -- and the communities they support -- is to allow news organizations to band together, using their collective strength to negotiate better terms for the sharing of revenue from news content.
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which has been reintroduced in Congress, would give media outlets a four-year safe harbor from antitrust restrictions that might be invoked against them while they collectively work with Facebook and Google to come up with a better business model.
We call on Nebraska's congressional delegation to support this measure to help local media. This isn't a revolutionary idea. The European Union and Australia are already taking steps provide publishers fair compensation for they content they bring to social media.
Business is booming for Facebook and Google. Readership for local content is higher than ever. And the need for local news is stronger than ever.
Passage of JCPA might not entirely level the playing field, but it would give thousands of essential local news outlets a stronger voice in establishing their true worth to society.