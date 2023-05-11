In 1992, the Nebraska Environmental Trust was created to “conserve, enhance, and restore the natural, physical and biological environment” through grants issued from the proceeds of the Nebraska Lottery.

The funding, 44.5% of lottery proceeds, was approved by voters in the constitutional amendment establishing the lottery, with no mention of any of that money going to state agencies.

It appears, however, that the Legislature will transfer some $14 million from the environmental trust to the Water Resources Cash Fund, which is overseen by the Department of Water Resources.

Senators, including Lincoln’s Anna Wishart, argued that, because of language inserted in the state budget bill that would ensure the funds were spent on projects authorized under the statute governing the trust, the transfer of funds would be constitutional.

That could very well be challenged in court by Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, a citizen watchdog group that monitors and supports the trust.

While the transfer may well prove to be constitutional, it violates the intent of the trust as it was conceived and, via the lottery amendment, approved by voters.

“It wasn’t intended to benefit private interests, nor was it intended to pump up the budgets of state agencies,” said Friends president Sandra Scofield, who served as chief of staff for Gov. Ben Nelson when the trust was created.

The transfer isn’t the first time that trust funds were being allocated to the natural resources department. But, in the past, DNR had to apply for grants, like any other entity, and has been receiving about $3.3 million a year for its projects.

Further frustrating advocates, the trust’s board last year rejected dozens of eligible grants and distributed only $11 million of the available $20 million, again failing to follow the amendment’s directive.

Additionally, the board just adopted a set of rule changes that are difficult to understand, contradictory, possibly cost prohibitive for smaller organizations and appear not to follow the regulations establishing the trust.

Those rules are certain to be challenged in a “negotiated rule making” process through the Attorney General’s office – another conflict created by efforts of Govs. Pete Ricketts and Jim Pillen, senators and appointed board members to change the nature of the trust by providing grants to agencies and private entities for agricultural development.

One such grant, a 2020 proposal to pull $1.8 million from conservation organizations and transfer the money to a project to install ethanol blender pumps at gas stations and convenience stores, was challenged in court and later abandoned as the suit was settled out of court.

Citizens shouldn’t have to sue to ensure that the trust’s funds are being properly allocated, engage in rules negotiations or challenge clearly inappropriate projects in court.

But that appears to be the only way that the Nebraska Environmental Trust will be managed in a manner that follows the wishes of the voters to work to conserve and enhance the state’s environment.