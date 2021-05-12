Editorial, 5/12: Cleaning up AltEn plant next step in long process

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has signed off on the suspension plan, which would make AltEn pay for some of the environmental remediation efforts, reducing or eliminating a potentially devastating financial burden on the nearby village of Mead.

As such, the suspension has merit, provided that the permit can be revoked if the company does not follow through, and that any agreement with the planning commission or state does not allow AltEn to withhold information about its past operations from the regulators and the public.

The suspension plan begins to address the next critical questions about the disaster that must be answered and acted upon: Who will do the cleanup, and how will it be paid for?

Representatives from Bayer, one of the companies that sent millions of pounds of discarded pesticide-coated seed to AltEn, are attempting to secure 35 to 40 acres of land near the facility that could be used to set up a tank farm to hold wastewater that AltEn is now treating under an agreement with the state.

That is a good first step in assigning the costs of the cleanup and responsibility for the cleanup to AltEn and the companies that supplied the pollutant. But the state should plan and prepare to find additional funding for the expensive, long -- but absolutely necessary -- cleanup.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0