Editorial, 5/12: A new COVID variant and new lessons learned

Lincoln's COVID risk dial edged from the green, low-risk zone into the lower end of the yellow moderate risk zone. It was an unwelcome reminder that we remain vulnerable to whatever the most recent variant is.

In this case, it's a mutant called BA.2, that some say is 30% more contagious than previous variants. It's fueled a surge in other places, and now it appears to be Lincoln's turn.

Cases have almost tripled in Lincoln and Lancaster County in the last two weeks over the prior two weeks.

In announcing the unwelcome news Tuesday, Health Director Pat Lopez said the elevated risk wouldn't immediately result in any directed health measures.

There certainly is no reason for alarm or directed health measures. But the rising case numbers are a reminder and further illustration of the impact COVID and its variants will have on us for the long term.

Mask mandates are in the rearview mirror. But masks remain, by choice, on the faces of some folks. For those with concerns, it's a reasonable precaution and not, as we have said repeatedly, a political statement.

Just last week, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was among those to test positive for COVID. She said her vaccines and booster contributed to her experiencing only mild symptoms.

Much like a car going into a skid (a much better winter metaphor than in May), we need to be prepared to counter steer but be careful not to oversteer.

Hospitals and public health officials have learned to see the warning signs. They can spot the stress points. If cases and especially hospitalization numbers start what could be a spike, we need to expect quick action.

But at this point, most people understand quarantining and other actions they can take to do their part to control the spread of the virus. Lots of folks taking responsibility for themselves can remove the burden of authorities enacting broad policies and unpopular mandates..

We've learned a lot of lessons from COVID over the last two years, and with each variant wave, we are better equipped to protect people and the economy. The virus may change. But we can change, too.

