Editorial, 5/11: Preservation of Pershing mural worthwhile

There are a lot of great causes in need of public donations. There are few where the clock is ticking quite so loudly.

The city has set at May 20 deadline to raise the first $1 million of the $3 million it will take to preserve the mural on Pershing Auditorium.

The first third of the funds are enough to get the mural down from the building before the whole building comes down. It will take two months to pull down the 763,000 one-inch tiles that make it up.

The remaining $2 million would go to cleaning the tiles, replacing ones that are missing and relocating and reassembling what would amount to an enormous jigsaw puzzle with more than three-quarters of a million identically shaped pieces. And those pieces all have to come down before demotion of the auditorium starts in September.

The mural has stood sentinel over thousands of public events and caught the eye of countless passers-by over its 65 years. It may well be the largest, most-viewed piece of art in Lincoln.

It deserves to live on.

With a little over a week to go, a group of people and the Nebraska State Historical Society have raised almost $600,000 from donors large (the Acklie Charitable Foundation, Ameritas, the Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Fund and the Krieger Foundations) and smaller (400 private donors contributing a total of $52,000).

One current plan would put the cleaned and reassembled mural at the Lancaster Event Center. While that would expose new eyes -- particularly visiting, out-of-town eyes -- the mural's link to Lincoln's past suggests that it might better fit someplace where even more Lincoln eyes -- new generations of Lincoln eyes -- could see it.

A spot in Pioneer Park, hear Pinewood Bowl, would draw eventgoers and urban adventurers. The plan to place the 140-by-38 foot artwork closer to eye level would allow appreciation of its enormity and complexity from a very different perspective wherever it ends up.

Donations can be made through the Nebraska State Historical Foundation.

So many charitable organizations do so much good. And it's hard not to focus on the many material needs of the underserved in our community.

But the twin virtues of public art and preservation of our past intersect in the preservation of the Pershing mural, an investment in our city's quality of life. And the clock is ticking.

