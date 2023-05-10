The Legislature is about to go all in on the proposed Perkins County Canal, spending $125 million in state funds to build a canal that would divert more water from the South Platte River than is permitted under the 1923 compact with Colorado.

The agreement allows Nebraska to divert 500 cubic feet per second from the South Platte during the non-irrigation season But the $574 million funding for the project envisions a canal that would be able to divert 1,000 cfs of water from the river.

The argument in favor of the larger canal, proposed by Gov. Jim Pillen, in his budget was put forth this way by Appropriations Committee Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood:

“In years when there is extra water coming down, let’s grab it and store it in winter time so it’s available for irrigation,” arguing that the additional 28% in planning and construction costs would secure 100% more capacity to divert and capture the water.

“This is a mistake,” countered Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, who led the unsuccessful effort to cut the $125 million from the budget and build a smaller canal, arguing that the larger canal would “invite” an expensive lawsuit with Colorado that he believed Nebraska would lose.

The larger canal, Cavanaugh said, would capture water during high-water events that happen only once every seven years. And that water would flow down the South Platte anyway.

In fact, the benefits of the canal, large or small, have not been clearly explained

“From the data we have, it ‘might’ break even. Maybe,” University of Nebraska-Lincoln law professor and water law specialist Anthony Schutz wrote on Twitter last week. “Probably not, on my pessimistic days. But even on the best numbers..it loses when you get realistic about volume, complexity, delay and time value of money.”

Contrary to the assertions of the project’s supporters, the benefits of the canal would accrue primarily to irrigators in southwest Nebraska, not the entire state. Specifically, the flows on the Platte River would not be increased enough to have an effect on the water supplies for Lincoln and Omaha.

And, Schutz and other project skeptics say, the costs are almost certain to go well beyond $600 million.

Those arguments, however, could be moot – and the canal never built – for a pair of simple reasons.

First, according to Colorado’s Lower South Platte Conservancy District, Nebraska’s right to South Platte river flows, while in the compact, is “junior” (or behind) a reservoir in Colorado, which could store much of the anticipated water.

And Colorado’s front-range, including Denver, is certain to continue to grow and increase its water consumption from the South Platte and other sources, further reducing the amount of water available for the canal, regardless of the compact.

None of those arguments, however, deterred the Legislature from approving the funding for the larger canal, about which one thing is certain. It will be decades before the Perkins County Canal is operational. If it is built at all.