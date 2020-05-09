Editorial, 5/10: Whiteclay’s turnaround is far from story’s end

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Hope” has not traditionally been a word associated with Whiteclay.

But three years after the unincorporated Sheridan County community stopped selling millions of beers per year across the state line to the officially dry Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, that word is making a comeback. After all, the town has seen new businesses open and crime decrease.

The positivity, though, must extend across the state line and onto the reservation, where the problems fueled largely by the ease of access to alcohol persist – and will continue to do so for decades to come.

In reality, the closure of the beer stores in 2017 was merely the first chapter. And Nebraska has the moral imperative to help change the story on the Pine Ridge, given the state’s role in creating it.

No county in the 50 states has a lower per-capita income ($8,768, per the U.S. Census Bureau) or has a lower life expectancy (66 years, per the Journal of the American Medical Association), than Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota. That county directly abuts Sheridan County and is wholly within the Pine Ridge Reservation.