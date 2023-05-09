Give to Lincoln Day -- May 24 -- may be two weeks out, but the lines, as they used to say, are open.

The city's major one-day charitable-giving event started accepting donations May 1. The effort culminates May 24 with a fun-filled philanthropic frenzy that last year set another record, totaling $8 million shared among 479 registered organizations.

Give to Lincoln Day marks its 12th year in 2023. In its previous 11 years, it's raised $50 million for local nonprofits.

The event brings out the best in Lincoln, as the community comes together to support the people and causes supporting Lincoln -- helping the vulnerable, empowering youth and fulfilling the needs of the neediest.

While the event runs two dozen days, the focus is on May 24, the big day. Donors can specify the nonprofit they support, and that support translates into a share of the $500,000 match fund built by the Lincoln Community Foundation and a handful of generous sponsoring businesses and individuals.

Besides the joy of donating and supporting good causes, a lot of the day's fun revolves around the ever-climbing total on GiveToLincoln.com and watching the creative approaches that nonprofits take to spur interest. The same website details how to donate online, via mail or dropped off in person.

Even the best of deeds sometimes get complicated. The number of participating nonprofits this year is down slightly from last year, the result of some faith-based nonprofits pulling out after being asked to sign off an anti-discrimination affirmation statement from the Lincoln Community Foundation.

The organizations pulling out cite concerns over how the statement could affect their autonomy and legal standing. The Lincoln Community Foundation says the form is a best practice to ensure inclusivity and isn't a religious or political expression.

It appears that after some civil dialogue, it was clear no compromise could be reached, and many of the 40 or so organizations pulling out will have their own giving events.

Community Foundation President Alec Gorynski, in a Journal Star story by Zach Hammack, that he "supports 'any act of generosity,'" and that he "hope the other fundraising events are 'wildly successful.'"

But Gorynski, understandably, is "focused on the 460 nonprofits that are still with us."

The good news is that 11 previous Give to Lincoln Days have shown that ours is, indeed, a generous city. We hope this wrinkle is a small one on the way to another record year. Give to Lincoln Day helps others while it helps define us.