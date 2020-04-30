Editorial, 5/1: Meatpacking workers need protections to do their jobs

Cities such as Grand Island, Lexington, Dakota City, Madison and Crete have seen spikes in COVID-19 diagnoses in recent weeks. Outbreaks in their packing plants sparked a majority of those cases.

Nebraska has long recognized the importance of these jobs, creating a meatpacking workers bill of rights in 2000. But the on-the-job dangers have never been more widespread than right now.

These operations are built for efficiency. As the world’s demand for meat increased steadily over the years, so, too, has the number of employees. Going big, as is imperative for profitability, has pushed workers closer together to the point where they’re often standing shoulder to shoulder, and prolonged closures could very well affect the supply chain for grocers.

Only one plant in Nebraska is temporarily closing; the others remain operational to varying extents. The plants that remain open must be aggressive and creative as they tackle this invisible enemy.

Wellness checks and temperature screenings instituted in many facilities represent a good start. And all options – including providing additional protective equipment, paying sick workers to stay home to prevent the virus’s spread and ensuring efforts bridge language barriers -- must be on the table.