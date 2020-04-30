Editorial, 5/1: Meatpacking workers need protections to do their jobs

Under ordinary circumstances, work in Nebraska’s packing plants bring employees inherent hazards, considering the tools of the trade required to slaughter, debone, cut up and package meat.
But the coronavirus presents an entirely new health risk at these facilities, where the pandemic has struck Nebraskans hardest in areas where meatpacking provides a significant number of jobs.
Without question, packing plants employ thousands of Nebraskans vital to the state’s economy and the world’s food supply. These workers are essential – and need as many protections as can be provided as long as the plants are open.
Gov. Pete Ricketts warned of “civil unrest” if Nebraska were to shutter its facilities last week, followed by President Donald Trump declaring he’d use the Defense Production Act to ensure meatpacking plants stayed open and designate their employees as essential.
If that’s truly the case, the workers in these plants deserve the best conditions available in this trying time – for their sakes first and foremost, but also for their communities.
The work is challenging, but it’s helped provide new life and residents to many communities in the state and good-paying jobs for immigrants. After all, what happens in these operations doesn’t stay in those buildings; these are our neighbors and fellow shoppers.
Cities such as Grand Island, Lexington, Dakota City, Madison and Crete have seen spikes in COVID-19 diagnoses in recent weeks. Outbreaks in their packing plants sparked a majority of those cases.
Nebraska has long recognized the importance of these jobs, creating a meatpacking workers bill of rights in 2000. But the on-the-job dangers have never been more widespread than right now.
These operations are built for efficiency. As the world’s demand for meat increased steadily over the years, so, too, has the number of employees. Going big, as is imperative for profitability, has pushed workers closer together to the point where they’re often standing shoulder to shoulder, and prolonged closures could very well affect the supply chain for grocers.
Only one plant in Nebraska is temporarily closing; the others remain operational to varying extents. The plants that remain open must be aggressive and creative as they tackle this invisible enemy.
Wellness checks and temperature screenings instituted in many facilities represent a good start. And all options – including providing additional protective equipment, paying sick workers to stay home to prevent the virus’s spread and ensuring efforts bridge language barriers -- must be on the table.
This includes transparency, too. Some communities with these operations have expressed frustration at what they feel is a shortage of information from the companies. An open, two-way flow of information between employers and communities is vital at a time when all hands must be on deck to stem the recent increase of COVID-19 cases.
Jobs in meatpacking plants have always been demanding for workers and critical to our food supply. Recent declarations by elected officials underscore this fact – and illustrate the imperative to protect these workers during this pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.