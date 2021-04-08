Editorial, 4/9: McConaughy proposals offer benefits for lake over long term

Last March, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved a plan aimed at reducing rowdy partiers at overcrowded beaches at Lake McConaughy by limiting the number of campsites, increasing their cost, banning alcohol consumption on the state property and ramping up law enforcement at the lake near Ogallala.

Then came the coronavirus, a park shutdown and operations at limited capacity through the summer and fall, eliminating the need for and implementation of the plan that was created after decades of complaints about the parties and crowding at Nebraska’s No. 2 tourist attraction.

So the plan will be implemented this year, and, as they did a year ago, Ogallala-area business owners are raising concerns that the restrictions will dramatically reduce the number of visitors.

Some fear that decline could be as much as 75% from the 1.8 million to 1.9 million people of pre-pandemic years. That’s an exaggerated figure.

But cutting the number of campsites to 1,500, 1,000 of them on the beaches that line the 22-mile long reservoir, requiring pre-registration for the campsites, increasing the cost of camping from $12 a day to $25 a day on weekends and boosting enforcement will unquestionably reduce the numbers at the lake.