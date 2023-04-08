Suzanne Geist resigned from the Nebraska Legislature Thursday to go “all in” in her campaign to unseat Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in next month’s city general election.

Geist’s resignation was, unquestionably, the most dramatic development to come out of Tuesday’s primary, which saw Gaylor Baird take 49.6% of the vote in a three-way mayoral contest with Geist, who got 32.9% and Stan Parker, who got 17.1% of the 58,162 ballots cast.

That turnout, just under 33% of the city’s 176,000 registered voters, is more than in previous city primaries and a heartening sign that increasing numbers of Lincolnites are engaged with local politics by exercising their right to vote. History indicates that turnout will increase in the May 2 general election.

That turnout was likely pushed by a heavily funded mayoral race for the technically non-partisan position between Democrat Gaylor Baird and Republican Geist.

Tuesday’s results also pitted Democrats against Republicans in three of the four Lincoln City Council district general elections races with Democrat Justin Carlson facing non-partisan Elina Newman in the fourth contest. A win by just one of the four Democrats in May would give the party continued control of the seven-member council, which has three at-large Democratic members.

All of those on the ballot for three Lincoln Board of Education districts advanced to the general election, as did four of the five candidates for Airport Authority, two Democrats and two Republicans.

In the next month, television and radio airwaves, social media feeds and voters' mailboxes will be filled with political advertising, primarily in the mayoral race.

As evidenced by the primary race, much of that advertising will likely be negative, distorted or unfounded attacks, many of them on Gaylor Baird, paid for by PACs from outside Lincoln aiming to influence the city’s election and, without explicitly saying so, support Geist.

The Geist campaign is correct in saying that it has no control over the advertising. But it was disheartening that neither Geist nor her campaign would refute the false allegation contained in TV commercials and mailers that Gaylor Baird lives in Ashland.

While negative PAC advertising will, unfortunately, continue over the next four weeks, the Journal Star editorial board calls on candidates for all offices to run “clean” campaigns, contrasting their views on issues and the future of the city rather than smearing opponents with personal attacks and falsehoods.

Lincoln elections must be decided by Lincoln voters, who should see the big outside money pouring into a race for what it is -- an attempt to take key decisions away from the stakeholders.