Editorial, 4/9: DHMs having same effect as orders to stay at home

Nebraska remains one of a handful of states that does not have a stay-at-home order aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus. But with the Directed Health Measure now in place across the state, Nebraska functionally has the same restrictions and safety provisions as the rest of the country.

That is the view of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who had questioned why the Great Plains states didn’t have stay-at-home orders in place.

After learning of the details of the Nebraska and Iowa plans Monday, however, Fauci answered his question: “I want to make sure people understand that just because they don't have a very strict stay at home order, they have in place a lot of things that are totally compatible with what everyone else is doing.”

Comparing Nebraska’s DHM with California’s strict stay-at-home order is instructive.

In California, people can leave home to get food and care for a relative or friend. Restaurants are still open for delivery and takeout. Grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies are still open. Exercising outdoors is permitted as long as people maintain 6-foot physical distancing and gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people.