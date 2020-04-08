Editorial, 4/9: DHMs having same effect as orders to stay at home

Nebraska remains one of a handful of states that does not have a stay-at-home order aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus. But with the Directed Health Measure now in place across the state, Nebraska functionally has the same restrictions and safety provisions as the rest of the country.
That is the view of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who had questioned why the Great Plains states didn’t have stay-at-home orders in place.
After learning of the details of the Nebraska and Iowa plans Monday, however, Fauci answered his question: “I want to make sure people understand that just because they don't have a very strict stay at home order, they have in place a lot of things that are totally compatible with what everyone else is doing.”
Comparing Nebraska’s DHM with California’s strict stay-at-home order is instructive.
In California, people can leave home to get food and care for a relative or friend. Restaurants are still open for delivery and takeout. Grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies are still open. Exercising outdoors is permitted as long as people maintain 6-foot physical distancing and gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people.
The Nebraska DHM contains all of those provisions. Though it allows more businesses to stay open, it has the enforcement provisions that have led to ticketing of businesses and individuals who violated the gatherings limitation.
Rather than lagging behind, Nebraska, under the leadership of Gov. Pete Ricketts and the advice of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, was, in fact, ahead of the country.
Nebraska, issued its first Directed Health Measure, which applied to Douglas, Cass and Sarpy counties on March 18, the day before California became the first state to issue a stay-at-home order. A week later, the DHM was expanded to Lancaster, Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, bringing about 1.2 million of the state’s estimated 1.9 million people under the order.
Like those ticketed in California, too many Nebraskans are ignoring the DHM and continuing to get together in large groups in parks and homes, not observe 6-foot social distancing and continue to shop as normal. That needs to stop in order for the DHM to work.
If the outbreak worsens here, Nebraska might have to tighten its restrictions. It would be valuable for the public to know what would trigger that tightening and what those further restrictions might be.
But for now, in Nebraska, it is stay at home, wash your hands and follow the state DHM, which appears to be working as well as any stay-at-home order in other states.
