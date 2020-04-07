Editorial, 4/8: The silver lining of all of this might be the relationships forged

It's not only the medical sector. Food banks have stepped up their game to provide items for community members suddenly out of jobs. Meanwhile, Ink Alley Screenprint + Design has made a T-shirt that it is selling with all proceeds going into a fund to help businesses hurt by COVID-19.

And it needs to be mentioned that distilleries from all over, along with Lincoln's Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, are now producing hand sanitizer -- a precious commodity these days -- instead of their usual products.

The number of relationships that have blossomed during this time of need is inspiring. Businesses, organizations and individuals alike have risen to the challenges of this deadly virus.

And they've done so while maintaining their social distance and obeying the new norms and rules of engagement. The partnerships fostered in this crisis may be one of the positive outgrowths.

We could have wallowed in the negative. Instead, we, as a community, are choosing to rise above the chaos by working together to make Lincoln -- and the world -- a better place.

Out of the muck and mire a lotus is on the verge of blooming. The next time we find ourselves in a bind -- maybe one that is not as monumental as this -- we will be quicker to look around us to find help.

In Lincoln, all you have to do is ask.

