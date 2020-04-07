Editorial, 4/8: The silver lining of all of this might be the relationships forged

As people, we're a resilient lot. When pushed to the limits, we tend to shine. We're proving it once again, that negative circumstances can often yield positive outcomes.
Without making light of a city that has virtually ground to a halt in an attempt at thwarting a runaway virus that has caused global death and destruction, there are plenty of examples of relationships forming between public and private entities that make us proud.
There are too many to mention in this space, but our reporting staff has found a number of businesses and individuals that have used this time of a virtual shutdown -- most of Nebraska is already shuttered without the official mandate many are clamoring for from Gov. Pete Ricketts -- to lend a hand.
Partnerships have helped with food and clothing and have stepped up to make necessary safety equipment for front-line medical personnel.
We reported on Nolan Miska, a Lincoln man who finally took his 3D printer out of the box and learned how to make face masks and face shields for medical workers. He then joined forces with an Eagle company -- and, with donations provided by a GoFundMe page that has collected nearly $2,000 -- to make a couple dozen masks or shields a day.
Add those masks to the 1,500 made by local Alexis Plousek over the last two weeks and you see a community that is taking care of itself quite capably.
It's not only the medical sector. Food banks have stepped up their game to provide items for community members suddenly out of jobs. Meanwhile, Ink Alley Screenprint + Design has made a T-shirt that it is selling with all proceeds going into a fund to help businesses hurt by COVID-19.
And it needs to be mentioned that distilleries from all over, along with Lincoln's Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, are now producing hand sanitizer -- a precious commodity these days -- instead of their usual products.
The number of relationships that have blossomed during this time of need is inspiring. Businesses, organizations and individuals alike have risen to the challenges of this deadly virus.
And they've done so while maintaining their social distance and obeying the new norms and rules of engagement. The partnerships fostered in this crisis may be one of the positive outgrowths.
We could have wallowed in the negative. Instead, we, as a community, are choosing to rise above the chaos by working together to make Lincoln -- and the world -- a better place.
Out of the muck and mire a lotus is on the verge of blooming. The next time we find ourselves in a bind -- maybe one that is not as monumental as this -- we will be quicker to look around us to find help.
In Lincoln, all you have to do is ask.
