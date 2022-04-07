Editorial, 4/8: Making Lincoln more welcoming makes it better, too

In the 1980s, Lincoln became a designated refugee resettlement site and resettled more than 5,500 refugees, most of them from Vietnam. By 1993, Lincoln was accepting more than 1,200 refugees a year.

Today, Lincoln is home to more than 30,000 immigrants and refugees from 150 countries, numbers that have continued to grow even after the Trump Administration’s four-year crackdown on legal immigration.

Far from being a drain on the economy, as critics baselessly contend, in 2019, immigrants in the Lincoln region held $455.7 million in spending power and paid $89 million in federal taxes and some $60 million in state and local taxes.

That year, immigrants represented 21.1% of manufacturing workers, 11.8% of hospitality workers, 11.7% of education workers and 11.7% of STEM workers. Plus, the American Immigration Council says immigrants helped preserve or create more than 1,200 local jobs that would have otherwise vanished or moved elsewhere.

And, importantly, immigrants are far more likely to be of working age than those born in the U.S., which means that newcomers to the country can be one of the few solutions for the chronic need for workers in Nebraska, which now has some 50,000 open jobs.

That litany of statistics makes a strong case beyond simply that it’s the right thing to do, for the Welcoming & Belonging Strategic Plan that has been proposed for Lincoln and Lancaster County.

That plan, created with technical and research assistance from two national advocacy organizations, includes creating a brick-and-mortar welcoming center and hiring a welcoming coordinator for the city and county.

It also recommends expanding existing programs, such as one that connects professionals from other countries with mentors in their field, increasing funding for naturalization programs and legal resources, creating avenues for adults to get high school equivalency certificates and increasing the number of trained interpreters to help new immigrants.

Each of those recommendations would benefit both immigrants and the broader community, from improving communication for non-English speakers to getting them incorporated into jobs and the local economy and helping them on the path to citizenship.

The plan, which was presented to the Lincoln City Council last month, also touches on civic engagement, safety and health, affordable housing as well as education and economic opportunity.

All of the above need to be considered and implemented for Lincoln to become a community that truly welcomes and assists the immigrants and refugees, as the statistics show, are key to the economic and cultural future of the city, which needs them as much as they need a place to settle and make “the good life” for themselves.

