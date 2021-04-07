Editorial, 4/8: Lincoln lags in opening up vaccinations but its people are finding a way to get them

All other health districts in the state had already opened up eligibility to all adults.

But locally, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is still working to get residents 50 and older vaccinated, though anyone 16 and older can receive a COVID shot at pharmacies participating in the federal program.

We've been told from the start of this process that patience would be required. The mass production of hundreds of millions of doses and the logistics necessary to get them to every corner of the United States has been no small undertaking.

And Lincoln has managed its lack of supply by ensuring our most at-risk sector of the population is getting its shots. That's not a bad thing, even as demand remains high.

It's done so as thousands of unsung heroes -- from those working in the pharmaceutical manufacturing plants to the truckers hauling them to to the biggest and smallest U.S. cities to the health care workers administering the vaccinations -- have quietly stepped up to the challenge.