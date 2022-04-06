Editorial, 4/7: Wilderness Park solution essential for city's future

There must be a compromise to be found as the city weighs the futures of Wilderness Park and Wilderness Crossing, a 75-acre development proposed west of the park.

It epitomizes the conflict Lincoln will face in other parts of the city as it struggles to balance its quality of life (parks, trails, wildlife habitat) with the needs of a growing city for affordable housing.

And Lincoln's future -- both in terms of enhancing its quality of life along wtih offering opportunities for corporate and residential growth -- hinges on figuring this out.

Despite strong opposition, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission recommended approval of the plan, which proposes up to 575 housing units and about 30,000 square feet of commercial space on about 75 acres located south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77.

At issues is building houses so close to a treasured park, which is home to wildlife and a trail system that enhances Lincoln's quality of life. Building there would almost certainly increase traffic and light pollution, and roads and paved surfaces could have big impacts on water runoff.

Journal Star reporter Matt Olberding wrote last week that the land is currently owned by the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, which announced last summer that it planned to sell it.

Developer Sam Manzitto Jr. said he's been working with the Diocese since 2018 on plans to develop the land, which has been designated in the Comprehensive Plan for future urban residential development since 2002.

Planning Commission member Rich Rodenburg, even voting against needed changes in zoning and to the Comprehensive Plan, noted Manzitto is well regarded as a builder.

Perhaps in the ongoing discussion (the issue moves to the City Council), other options can be considered -- reducing the housing density, a larger buffer on the east side of the development abutting the park or special accommodations like additional trees or carefully planned street lighting.

While not all agree, one measure of success of a community is growth, which fuels economic opportunity for all. Businesses thrive. Labor demand increases. Wages rise. People relocate, build lives, spend money. And businesses thrive.

But people don't relocate if they don't have places to live. They don't relocate if they don't find a quality of life they love. And the whole circle breaks down.

Figuring out how Wilderness Park and Wilderness Crossing can co-exist is important, not just for that beloved southwest corner of Lincoln, but for city as a whole as it strikes a balance between the good that we have and what we want to be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0