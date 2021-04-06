Editorial, 4/7: All sides must be heard on health ed debate

These state standards, when adopted, will not supersede local school districts' curricula. They exist to provide guidance. Some districts will adopt more of the guidance and some less. And as has always been the case, families can opt out of sex education.

But it does matter what standards are documented -- whether anyone uses them to the letter or not. It reflects a statement of values. It deserves thoughtful and thorough debate, which has begun.

Critics of the draft standards -- Gov. Pete Ricketts included -- argue the draft was created by participants with an agenda. We are certain they'd agree, and that agenda was personal safety and respect. And those same critics argue their voices -- mainstream voices -- were left out of the draft. That may be the case. Their voices should be heard loud and clear now.

This discussion -- and it should be a civil and constructive one as the draft is revised over the next several months -- should be about children, families, safety and humanity. It should not be political.

The loudest voices tend to get heard, and they often emanate from those most passionate, and sometimes extreme, in their views. In this discussion, though, it's important that the large and often silent middle – where most people reside -- registers its views.

The argument may be about how and where sex education takes place. But an ancillary and important lesson for our children may be how we adults engage, listen and come together to solve a complicated problem.

