The Journal Star editorial today begins our endorsements for the May city election with then races for the Lincoln Board of Education.

Because each of the three LPS board districts had only two candidates, both of whom would advance, the board conducted interviews before the primary.

In District 2, in south-central and east Lincoln, the board endorses Piyush Srivastav, the founder and president of environmental consulting firm NAQS Environmental Experts, to succeed Connie Duncan, who did not seek a third term.

A former member and chair of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools who was involved in the creation of the Career Academy, Srivastav is well versed in the issues facing the district and would keep a student focus while working to expand focus programs, address staffing shortages, ensure school safety and bring teacher input to the board.

His opponent, Emmy Pollen, an LPS substitute who has filled in as a teacher, para, bus associate and nutrition services worker at various schools, would bring a ground-level view to the board.

In District 4 in north Lincoln, the board endorses Annie Mumgaard, a virtual learning educator for the University of Nebraska State Museum, for her third term on the board.

For eight years, Mumgaard has brought the views of a student parent to the board and will use her experience within the schools and board to push for the completion of efforts begun during her tenure, including the 2020 bond issue projects and implementing policies and procedures designed to provide educational equality for all students in all schools and address staffing shortages.

Her opponent is Alaina Brouillette, who does billing for CHI Heath.

In District 6, in central and east Lincoln, the board endorses Bob Rauner, a physician and president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, for a second term on the board.

Rauner, who served ably as LPS worked its way through the COVD-19 pandemic, is well positioned to and has plans for how the district can lower its health care costs, one of the district's larger expense centers. Those savings would be diverted to increasing teacher salaries or lowering property taxes under his innovative plan.

His opponent is Richard Aldag, a retired state trooper who owns a logistics company as well as a commercial real estate investment business, who would bring expertise in safety and budgeting to the board.

About our endorsements

As with all of our editorial board opinions, our election endorsements don’t necessarily reflect the unanimous opinions of our members, but rather a consensus. We arrive at them after candidate interviews, reviewing news stories and research. While we consider the board an advocate for the community, our endorsements, and all our opinions, are intended to initiate discussion.