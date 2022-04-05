Editorial, 4/6: Pansing Brooks, Flood top picks in House races

Today marks the first of several Journal Star editorial board endorsements in advance of the May 10 primary. It is intended to reflect the view of the editorial board, but more importantly, it is meant to spur a robust community discussion.

For the first time in 18 years, voters in the 1st Congressional District will send to the U.S. House someone besides Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned effective last week after being found guilty of three federal charges.

A solid field of candidates from both major parties will give voters good choices about who will square off in November. And, there's a good possibility that a June special election to fill out the remainder of Fortenberry's term, will be a preview of the November race.

Amid four Republicans and two Democrats, Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks earn the Journal Star's endorsement in their respective party primaries.

No one will confuse the two politically, but Democrat Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Republican Flood of Norfolk have some things in common. Both have been effective state senators, both have reached across the invisible aisle of our nonpartisan Legislature to get things done, both speak of giving constituents a fresh start and both have voiced an interest in running positive, issue-driven campaigns.

Flood has been an articulate voice of conservative values. The business owner and broadcaster has voiced a desire represent Lincoln's needs and to listen carefully to help close the ideological divide.

Pansing Brooks, an attorney, has built a variety of coalitions with different lawmakers to pursue what she would call a kinder community and state, and she wants to extend that to the House and nation.

Both have shown themselves to be thoughtful and intelligent legislators who have found solutions to complicated problems. For primary voters, they have been consistent to their principles, and should they advance, they will give voters two good choices in November. And maybe June.

Running against Pansing Brooks is Jazari Kual Zakaria. The Lincoln student and social media content creator brings a fresh perspective, and we hope to hear more from him in the future.

On the Republican side, Curtis Huffman of La Vista, John Glen Weaver of Omaha and Thireena Yuki Connely of Palmyra are running. Fortenberry's name will also appear on the ballot.

