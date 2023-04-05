Three years ago, voters approved a $290 million Lincoln Public Schools bond issue that has resulted in the construction of the now operational Lincoln Northwest High School and Robinson Elementary, and Standing Bear High School, which will open this fall.

Now the district is beginning a less-visible phase of the bond program -- far less expensive but equally important -- investing $7 million in early childhood education.

Specifically, the Board of Education last week approved contracts for design work on $11 million in projects, including renovations at the Arts and Humanities focus program, classroom improvements at Irving and Pound middle schools along with the early childhood education investment.

That investment will take the form of more preschool classrooms at Arnold, Kooser, Fredstrom, Roper and Humann elementary schools and renovations at Huntington Elementary’s existing space.

Those projects are intended, in part, to address a dearth of early childhood education access in northwest Lincoln, identified as a need before the 2020 bond issue was proposed.

Early childhood education, for multiple reasons, is invaluable for children and the community.

Studies have shown that the first five years of a child's life is a critical time for brain development and forming the cognitive and character skills needed for success in school and adult life. In fact, 90% of brain growth happens before kindergarten. That makes early childhood education crucial for the youngest of learners.

More than a quarter of Lincoln’s families with children under 5 live in or near poverty – more than 3,300 children. For them, early childhood education programs are key to helping them start on the track to adult success.

And, for working-class parents, who can’t afford tens of thousands in daycare costs, the early childhood programs allow them to engage in the city’s workforce.

The new classrooms, restrooms and other improvements won’t be as visible from the outside as are the new schools. But, inside the buildings, they will provide additional space for some of the school’s most important programs for the future of the children involved in them, which is why commendations are in order for LPS for proposing and district voters for approving the additions.