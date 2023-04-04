Lincoln fliers, the ball’s in your court.

Using an innovative business model, Red Way airline is bringing new flights and new destinations to the Lincoln Airport.

Starting June 8, the airline will fly twice weekly to Las Vegas and Orlando. It plans shortly thereafter to add service to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis and Nashville.

Though passengers won’t notice a difference, Red Way operates as a charter service rather than a traditional commercial airline. Much of its business is getting sports teams and musicians wherever they need to perform. But in Lincoln, they’ll operate from a schedule, sell tickets online and look just like any other carrier. They plan to offer bigger planes and smaller fares.

The timing couldn’t have been better, with the first phase of the airport’s terminal expansion expected to open by Memorial Day. New flights, new facilities. This builds on last fall’s addition of United service to Houston.

“We like the demographics. We like the economics. We like the area of the country. We think that this has a great chance of success,” said Ed Wegel, chairman and CEO of Global Crossing Airlines, which operates Red Way.

Lincoln is growing city, and shaving an hour of driving time to and from Eppley Airfield in Omaha holds a lot of appeal.

Airport Executive Director David Harring called the “charter by the seat” approach Red Way uses a solution that’s “really a product of creative problem solving.”

The airport’s got $3 million in incentive funds, courtesy of federal pandemic relief money, to bridge the revenue gap for new airlines. That makes a potentially risky business proposition much less risky.

That funding can help prop up a carrier during a slump or downturn, but the long-term success of these new flights will really depend on folks in Lincoln and surrounding communities embracing them.

With a growing number of flight choices and infrastructure upgrades, Lincoln’s Airport is poised to be an important part of a growing Lincoln, providing a way for new business to get here and travelers to get away.

And with the January announcement of a $65 million investment by Burrell Aviation on airport property the airport complex is providing a place for businesses to grow.

The key to keeping this momentum going now is largely in the hands of Lincoln travelers, who can show their support with their business.